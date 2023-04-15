know all the data

The Hakuto Mission of Japan already has a date of arrival on the Moon. It left Earth on December 11, and its arrival at our natural satellite is expected on April 26.

Released by the company ispace With the support of the JAXA agency, the ship even has a toy robot, the SORA-Q, made by the renowned company Takara Tomy. To go into space they used a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which left Cape Canaveral.

The Hakuto Mission’s journey will take almost three months in total, as it sought to reach lunar orbit with less fuel. In March it began to orbit our satellite, capturing it in images released by the Japanese company.

“What we have achieved so far is already a great achievement,” explained Takeshi Hakamada, CEO of Ispace. “We are applying the lessons learned from this flight to our future missions. The stage is set.”

The steps to follow for Japan’s Hakuto Mission to the Moon

In accordance with the AP agency, once on the lunar surface, the Hakuto lander will establish a telecommunications connection, provided by the European Space Agency, and another for power supply. It will then release the client payloads.

We’ve got the moon in our sights! The Canadensys multi-camera AI-enabled lunar 360-degree imaging system is in lunar orbit aboard the Japanese ispace lander and has collected spectacular images of our Moon. Read more on our website: [https://t.co/CE4IERJM3q] pic.twitter.com/Qm3QEs71xX — Canadensys Aerospace (@Canadensys1) March 29, 2023

Among them, in addition to the SORA-Q toy robot, is a rover equipped with a camera from the United Arab Emirates space agency, as well as a Canadian computer system that will analyze its images. It also takes a solid state battery from Japan’s NGK Spark Plug.

Added Hakamada: “I am looking forward to witnessing this historic day, which marks the beginning of a new era of commercial lunar missions.”

Ispace plans to carry out a second mission in 2024 and a third in 2025, according to AP. Since then, he has been looking to increase the release frequency to two or three times a year.