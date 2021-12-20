In this article we teach you everything you need to know if you are thinking of being a DJ

DJ accessories: what do you need to get started?

The dj accessories They have been evolving by leaps and bounds in the last twenty years. While in the beginning the equipment used to be simpler and with fewer functions, today you can find digital machines on the market with a lot of power that will give your music a more professional touch.

In the market there is a wide variety of brands, models and prices in DJ accessories. According to your needs and abilities, you can choose the ones that best suit you and your console. Get the best DJ accessories here and explore your creative side.

Among the DJ rack accessories you can find headphones, mixers, sound amplifiers and decks, among others. Next, we will show you what basic accessories you need to enter the world of DJing and enjoy it to the fullest.

Memory units

While in the past the DJ was transported to each event with his vinyls and CDs, today USB memory sticks and pen drives are used that reduce the weight and size of the files to a minimum. Incredible true?

You will be able to find a wide variety of storage memories with great capacity and at a good price in the market to make your nights even more fun and with the most varied music.

Adapters and cables

A good DJ should be equipped with his own cables, especially if he is hosting an event with equipment other than his own.

Of course it is unnecessary to have all the cables there and to be, but it is always good to have some support in case of any unforeseen event.

Controller

This practical and comfortable device will allow you to mix music digitally through software and offers many possibilities in a single device. Make sure you have yours to guarantee you the best experience.

Laptop

It is important that you do not skimp when it comes to investing in a laptop if you want to dedicate yourself to being a good DJ, as it will allow you to make better mixes and give you a more professional quality without getting stuck in the middle of the songs.

Decks

The decks, also known as turntables, began to be used with the emergence of DJs in the 80s. Today digital controls or in some cases CD players are used. Thanks to the amount of effects that a DJ rack offers, different sounds can be combined between the different formats, whether they are CD, vinyl or MP3.

Mixtures

Another tip to become a professional DJ is to have a good quality mixer. This table will give your audio combinations the perfect balance and from there you can also control the effects you want to reproduce.

Earphones

Among the most important accessories for dj controllers are headphones. It is essential that in order to carry out a good quality and professional job, you have some who are up to the task.

In the market you can find them in different ranges and models, the one you choose will depend on your budget and your personal tastes.

Lights

If you want to add an extra fun to your events and that your audience enjoy to the fullest, you can opt for an LED lighting system that will allow you to add effects to the rhythm of the music.

Likewise, you can offer a completely complete service that will make your work stand out for its quality.

Quality DJ accessories will make you a great professional who will leave the audience in awe and will undoubtedly call you back to participate in their next parties.

Now that you know the best tips on DJ accessories, go ahead and have fun at your events and get down to the mixing desk!