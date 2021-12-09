Rich and poor … the difference in MLB It could be several million dollars and by 2022 this is how the payrolls of Major League teams will be …

From the projected $ 29 million from the Orioles and Guardians, through the $ 115 million that teams will spend on payroll on average, to the $ 235 million from the New York Mets, the following year looks to be a record year in terms of spending and paying players in the MLB.

And although that sounds like good news for the players, considering also the ongoing negotiations for a new collective agreement between owners and union, the reality is that the differences between rich and poor seem to be increasingly accentuated in the Major Leagues.

Only the salary of Max Scherzer, brand new player of the Metropolitans (the new kings of the payroll) exceeds the expense of teams like Orioles, Guardians and Pirates. Is this good for the besibol? We suppose not, but while a new contract arrives, these are the projected payrolls per team for 2022:

30.- Cleveland Guardians / $ 29 million 29.- Orioles / $ 29 million 28.- Pirates / $ 34 million 27.- Miami / $ 55 million 26.- Arizona / $ 66 million 25.- Mariners / $ 71 million 24.- Twins / $ 71 million 23.- Athletics / $ 71 million 22.- Kansas / $ 72 million 21.- Tampa / $ 75 million (much of here goes to Wander Franco, his first big firm in years) 20.- Rockies / $ 90 million 19.- Nationals / $ 92 million (since they give Soto his $ 400 million extension, right?) 18.- Cubs / $ 98 million 17.- Brewers / $ 100 million 16.- Tigers / $ 103 million 15.- Reds / $ 105 million 14. – Giants / $ 107 million 13.- Rangers / $ 114 million (the team that grew the most in 2020 here)

MLB average $ 115 million

12.- Braves / $ 125 million 11.- Blue Jays / $ 132 million 10.- Cardinals / $ 137 million 09.- Astros / $ 157 million 08.- Angels / $ 161 million 7.- Phillies / $ 163 million 6.- Red Sox / $ 164 million

And here is the TOP 5 with the most expensive payrolls in the Major Leagues for 2022 (so far):

5.- White Sox / $ 169

4.- Parents / $ 184

3.- Yankees / $ 211

2.- Dodgers / $ 213

1.-Mets / $ 235 million