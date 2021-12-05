It is no secret to anyone that Halloween and Christmas are characterized by the beautiful decorations that everyone puts in their homes year after year, and the most tender time of year is finally here.

Just as Halloween implies having the most terrifying decorations to set the date, Christmas is characterized by lights and warmth, but everything changes, and here we give you the recommendations for the decorations in your home.

Related news

GOLDEN AND RUSTIC

It should be noted that the Christmas decoration must go according to the atmosphere of the homes, so if you have a rustic or woody style, the golden color is ideal.

Gold adds elegance and warmth to homes. Photo: .

The gold color offers warmth and sophistication at the same time, as it fits 100% with the ornaments in ocher tones, and can be combined with natural details such as wreaths or garlands of leaves.

BOTANICAL GARLANDS

Nature is also a good ally at this time of year, so you should not forget those details that keep the Christmas scent alive.

It is a natural and unique touch. Photo: .

The botanical garlands are ideal as a centerpiece at family dinner time, or to decorate areas such as a fireplace or stairs.

MOLES

Although polka dots are one of the textures that can hardly be combined with something, beige is one of the options.

Polka dots will add a fun touch to your gifts. Photo: Pinterest

You can use polka dots in the decorations of Christmas gifts, as they will look quite good when it comes to being at the foot of your tree.

CHAIRS WITH CROWNS

In case it had not occurred to you, the wreaths are that typical Christmas decoration of the season, since all doors usually have one.

The crowns provide originality to your decoration. Photo: Pinterest

However, try to innovate and risk something new, what better way than to decorate the chairs in your dining room with some crowns, as they will give them a very avant-garde touch.

STARS

Like forgetting the traditional stars, but remember that you can use them in more places than at the top of your tree, as some illuminated ones can shine in the rest of your house.

The stars are already part of a tradition. Photo: ..

Far from going out of style or being forgotten, for another year they are still present in Christmas decorations, as they are ideal to keep everyone’s attention on them.

CANDLES

Although it is a decoration with which you must be very careful, scented candles will not only keep you safe from the cold, but will also give that touch of aroma to your home.

Look for cinnamon and apple scented candles. Photo: .

You can make a traditional centerpiece where you can also use some rosemary plants or a few pieces of cinnamon to decorate.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE