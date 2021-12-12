Today, Grupo Firme is one of the most important bands in the industry, as they have not only made it onto the Billboard charts, but have also taken their music beyond Mexican borders.

In addition, they have dared to venture into some collaborations with stars outside the Mexican region, such as Maluma, a song that was announced by the Colombian and Grupo Firme.

The leader of the band, Eduin Caz, with only 27 years of age, has handled the issues and popularity of his successful group very well, since he has even tripled his popularity in social networks.

Despite the fact that he continually cleans up his Instagram profile where he keeps only a very small number of images of his career and some of his family.

The singer has been in a relationship for just over 12 years with the mother of his children, Daisy Anahy, as they met while they were studying, and decided to get married until 2015.

Their love has been consolidated with the arrival of their two children, and despite their fame, the couple has managed to keep their marriage from being affected, as she accompanies him on each of his tours.

However, her fairy tale could begin to hang by a thread, because through TikTok, a woman came out to say that the singer looked for her every time he traveled to Tijuana.

It was at the end of last November when the evidence began to circulate that pointed to the leader of the famous group of having been unfaithful to his wife Daisy Anahy.

The young woman is identified as Lizethe García with the username @soybienmamonaokkk who made a publication referring to the singer, and also shared the evidence of the messages.

Despite the scandal that the revelations of the young woman caused, the singer decided to show his face and ensure that the accusations are totally false.

“Also think that I have a family and sometimes people are affected; If you want an advertisement, tell me and I’ll share it hot, but don’t do that to me because the children are bad for me, “he said.

But now, a video that circulates on networks could confirm the infidelity of the Grupo Firme singer, despite having denied it a few weeks ago.

Proof of Eduin Caz’s infidelity

It was through TikTok again, where a woman identified as Stephanie Hernández shared a video where she stated that she not only had an affair with Caz, but also had a son that he never wanted to acknowledge.

After pressure from the singer’s fans to show the evidence, the tiktoker shared a video in which Eduin allegedly appears sleeping in a bed with her.

Opinions regarding the video were divided, as some Internet users began to attack the singer, as they assured that it was not fair for him to do that to his wife.

However, many fans assure that it could be a man very similar to the singer; The young woman posted from her Instagram account that her romance occurred in 2019, and she had no idea that Eduin is a married person.

In addition, the young woman confirmed that she received a message from the interpreter’s wife, who questioned her for the alleged infidelity, so Daisy Anahy decided to end their marriage.

However, this latest version has not been confirmed by the couple at any time, as they have continued to share images together on their respective social networks.

The one who has decided to talk about it is the singer, because through his Insta Stories, he shared that he is going to upload a video where he explains what happened, because he assures that the memes and the mitote that are loaded are good.

The singer assures that it is pure gossip. Photo: IG / eduincaz

