Scarlett Johansson has many projects on the horizon and is considered one of the most powerful actresses in Hollywood. Although for years she was considered only as a sexual object, she has proven that underestimating her has been a mistake and little by little she has taken more control and power over the projects that interest her. Actually, her work speaks for itself and she doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone. By the time he got to the MCU in Iron Man 2 – 72% had already worked with directors such as Sofia Coppola, Woody Allen, Joel Coen, Brian De Palma and Christopher Nolan, among many others, and the franchise served to popularize it in the action genre.

Despite her background, the actress had to fight hard for the character of Black Widow to have a worthy place among the rest of the Avengers. Film after film, Johansson had conversations with the company to give a deeper story to the famous spy. Fans have been asking for years for her to have her solo movie, but the closest thing was Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89%, where we learned more about his past and his close relationship with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). The arrival of Captain Marvel – 60%, with its own tape, upset some who considered Black Widow a character forgotten by the company.

Eventually, the actress got Disney-Marvel to venture out on a heroin-focused project, but the character passed away in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, which definitely ended the opportunities to see her at another stage. Black Widow – 87% had a lot of trouble getting released due to the global pandemic. After many changes, it reached commercial theaters and Disney + what we already know caused a legal lawsuit between Scarlett Johansson and the producer. The actress was widely criticized for her decision to proceed against Disney, and the company itself responded aggressively to her lawsuit. However, some time later they reached an agreement and the waters calmed down.

With some time to reflect, the actress spoke about the whole matter in an interview with AP Entertainment (via .) where she clarified that she does not regret her decision to sue Disney after the dual premiere of her film:

I think it is important, in general, to know what you are worth and to stand up for yourself. And I think in this industry… I have worked for so long, almost thirty years, so I have seen things, and I think there is a lot that has changed over those thirty years.

The actress also recognized that at another time and context things could be very different due to the fear of not going back to work or seriously affecting her career:

Some time ago, perhaps, I would have thought, “Oh God, if I stand up for myself I might never go to work again or I will be blacklisted.” Fortunately that is changing at this time, and I honestly think that the fact that that is changing in an industry as large and universal as the entertainment industry is really important.

It is true that if years ago the actress had mentioned something, from the discomfort for the costumes that forced her to wear to the poor economic treatment compared to her peers, they would have classified her as “difficult,” a very useful way for directors and producers decide not to work with certain people. Although Johansson had to wait longer than other actresses, she did so while nurturing her reputation and talent. The recognitions that are now being awarded are well deserved. Even the movie itself Black widow It is now seen as the best way the actress found to say goodbye to the character, because in the film we are also introduced to her successor, played by Florence Pugh.

Much of the public criticized Scarlett Johansson for the happy demand, but others supported it. Many may consider it ridiculous that the actress fought for millions that she does not need, but it is clear that the matter goes beyond that. She was a part of the MCU from the start and, like Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans, she deserved a fair start. In addition, the contract that existed was clear and she had every right to defend it, just as Disney had an obligation to fulfill it. What happened was not between these two parties, because it put on the table the way in which the producers treat talent and the contracts they make to pay them according to the earnings of a movie instead of a traditional salary, because there are names that are simply impossible to afford. There was also a lot of talk about how large companies should find better solutions to the problems caused by the pandemic, leaving this legal issue as a good precedent.

