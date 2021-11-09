11/09/2021 at 08:00 CET

If we want to understand the role that knowledge plays in human intelligence, it is necessary to look beyond the individual brain and study the community.

This is the proposal made by neuroscientist Aron Barbey, professor of psychology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; Richard Patterson, emeritus professor of philosophy at Emory University; and Steven Sloman, professor of cognitive, linguistic and psychological sciences at Brown University, in a groundbreaking article published in Frontiers in Systems Neuroscience, a statement reported.

Its starting point, that human cognition extends to the physical world and to the brains of others: it is, to a large extent, a group activity, not an individual one, because we depend on others to reason, judge and make decisions.

Limited perspective

They add that currently used neuroscientific methods, such as functional magnetic resonance imaging (which measures small changes in blood flow that occurs with brain activity), were designed to track activity in an individual brain.

However, these methods have a limited ability to capture the dynamics that occur when individuals interact in large communities, thus raising the need to extend neuroscientific studies beyond individual brains.

They ask neuroscientists to incorporate the disciplines of the social sciences to better understand how people think.

They argue that it is necessary to incorporate, not only the discoveries of neurosciences, but also those of social psychology, social anthropology and other disciplines, because they are better positioned to study human cognition as a whole.

New evidence

This approach responds to increasingly recognized evidence, as stated by the Kavli Institute: the immense ecological success of our species has not depended on our intelligence or vaulted rationality, or on any series of local genetic adaptations, as has happened in other species.

Human survival and success are the result of the inheritance of large bodies of culturally transmitted information, accumulating and aggregating over generations to produce cultural adaptations, he adds.

And he concludes: therefore, our apparent intelligence is derived more from our collective brains, than from our individual intelligence. Something that is also associated with innovation, as stated, among others, by the associate professor of economic psychology at the London School of Economics, Michael Muthukrishna.

Capture the collective brain

The authors of this article suggest that the great challenge for cognitive neuroscience is how to capture the knowledge that does not reside in the individual brain, but in our collective brain.

This supposes transcending the dominant idea until now that knowledge is represented in a brain and represented by an individual, and that the most that knowledge reaches is its transfer between individuals.

The researchers add that human cognition is actually a collective enterprise and therefore is not found within a single individual.

Rather it is an emergent property: it reflects the knowledge and collective representations that are distributed within a community, in this case, the human species.

Empower the new approach

They highlight that cognitive neuroscience has not ignored these trends in the study of cognition, although they note that these aspects have been relatively little investigated.

However, they detail that progress in this field represents a promising framework for extending cognitive neuroscience beyond the study of individual brains and their interactions with other brains.

They conclude that cognitive neuroscience, as it is currently proposed, cannot explain mental functioning, therefore they propose a series of lines of research that could help to better understand the emerging phenomenon of the collective brain.

New era of cognitive neuroscience

They argue that a greater understanding of how people share knowledge would help reveal the true nature and limits of neural representation, and shed light on how people organize information by revealing how they believe it is distributed in the community and the world.

That is why they advocate a new era in cognitive neuroscience that seeks to establish explanatory theories of the human mind and that recognizes the communal nature of knowledge.

They conclude that it is necessary to evaluate cognitive and neural representations at the community level, expanding the scope of research and theory in cognitive neuroscience, assuming how much of what we think depends on other people.

Reference

Cognitive Neuroscience Meets the Community of Knowledge. Steven A. Sloman, Richard Patterson and Aron K. Barbey. Front. Syst. Neurosci., 21 October 2021. DOI: https://doi.org/10.3389/fnsys.2021.675127

Top image: Gerd Altmann on Pixabay.