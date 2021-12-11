The Nets game was a example. Also a warning. The Mavericks have shown that they can’t follow a trail that, on paper, seems easy. Repeating big mistakes has cost them another game that they had in a good position. Another slump in the fourth period destroys the effort of the Texans at the Pacers’ home, who did not have Rick Carlisle in the game against their exes for contracting the coronavirus, and leaves the players who let it happen in a very bad position.

“Right now it sucks to be us. We’re fighting. The only way out of here is to fix these things,” Porzingis said after finishing. The Latvian scored 22 points; his partner Luka Doncic, 27 points. Both, with good percentages. But they don’t play alone. The problems to which the pivot refers must be those of staying in a Pyrrhic 13 in the last quarter, warning of a comeback already known because against Brooklyn it was a carbon copy, or those of finishing with a 13.8% accuracy from the line of three. And with secondaries like Hardaway (15) and Brunson (12) also contributing without being blinded. They all failed when the decisive minutes arrived and the Mavs go home on the road to defeat and with a negative balance (12-13).

For these Mavericks any He passed forward they suppose two backwards, at least in what we have seen this season so far. The Pacers do not go through a buoyant moment either, having put their stars up for sale, and they knew how to get their rival off the ground thanks to the strength of the defense and two scorers as different as Sabonis and LeVert to solve this game at home, one Bittersweet victory for a Carlisle who followed him from home with, sure, plenty of attention.

What a paradox that the bad percentage in triples was signed by Indiana in the first quarter: 2/11. Knowing how it would all end, they signed it. The locals, despite their irregular shooting, were progressing little by little and, thanks to some stealing the ball and shooting good counters, they reached eight ahead in the second quarter. Stable, they hung out with her for a while. Before the break, Dallas even got ahead and closed with just two behind. He had departed. In fact, the Mavs took on new life. They were in the game at the beginning of the decisive period until the final outbreak came, with 87-87 eight minutes from the end. They were late to score or lag behind and on offense it was failure after failure, so the final difference was even a severe punishment: 13.