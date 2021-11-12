Boxing, MMA, Wrestling. The noble art, mixed martial arts, pressing catch. The gloves, the business, the show. These three disciplines – with more or less history, with more or less tradition, with more or less references – are in tune in KO a la Carrera, the new podcast from AS Audio. Under the direction and presentation of Alvaro Carrera, a specialist from Diario AS, in this program the listener can get closer to the protagonists with the best interviews, the most in-depth analyzes and the most complete previews.

Every Wednesday, both in the section of AS.com dedicated to AS Audio, as in Podium Podcast or in the rest of audio platforms, there will be a new episode available. To listen to it, the listener can enjoy KO on the Run in its full version, or the content can be divided into pieces (Boxing on the Run, MMA on the Run and Wrestling on the Run).

“KO to the Race puts the focus on the athlete. I want them to be the protagonists, for the fighters themselves to tell us the ins and outs of boxing, MMA and wrestling. In addition, the analysis has an informative point for the expert amateur to enjoy, but also for the beginning amateur to get into these three exciting sports “, explains Carrera

More protagonists, less stigmata

On the stigmas associated with contact sports, he adds: “More and more people are approaching these sports as practitioners, which removes stigma. What’s more: for some time now, wrestlers are much more professional athletes. There are no longer so many who leave the streets thanks to sport, although there are also obviously. Now most of them are looking for a dream and are elite athletes like any other. “

The Diario AS sound space continues to add content to its catalog of podcasts. For Álvaro Carrera, this format “helps to give a voice to the protagonists, because in these English-speaking sports there are similar formats, but not in Spanish. There are more and more Latinos at the top of these sports and they also deserve to have their space. The show is not just interviews, the analysis also helps to better understand the fight. Beyond what a fighter might think, there are more things to think about and analyze. “

Every Wednesday with the best analysts

From the matches in stadiums of Canelo Álvarez and Anthony Joshua to those of McGregor in the octagon of the UFC or those of Roman Reigns in the WWE ring, to the direct testimonies of Sandor Martín, Emmanuel Reyes Pla, Miriam Gutiérrez, Joel Álvarez or Juan Espino, going through the explanations of Carlos Zulbarán, Óscar Zardaín, Andrés Lichtveld and Planeta Wrestling.

In KO to the Race “We are creating a unique format both in Spanish and in any other language. No one has unified these three sports and they have not talked about sport in this way either.. I think the intermediate point between analysis and protagonists is key to making it more enjoyable. The one who tries KO to the Race will not regret“promises the director and host of this AS Audio podcast that comes with new episodes every Wednesday direct to the chin and ears of the fan.