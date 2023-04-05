Kobeni Turns Into An Attractive Bunny Girl In This Captivating Chainsaw Man Cosplay

Although the last episode of the first season of the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man aired in December 2022, pending a second batch of episodes, artists from all over the world continue to give us cosplays of their most interesting characters like Kobeni.

For those who don’t know, Chainsaw Man, which in Spanish means Chainsaw Man, is a manga launched on December 3, 2018 and was adapted to anime by the MAPPA studio, premiering on October 11, 2022. The Japanese work was written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto.

This shonen enjoys an excellent narrative, violent scenes, and black humor. In the plot is Kobeni Higashiyama, a former Public Security Demon Slayer who started out as a new recruit working for Makima’s special squad in Chainsaw Man. Now, she serves as the inspiration for stunning cosplays.

Kobeni is not the best of Slayers. She is not very brave and she is easily scared by Devils. She is shown to easily collapse under pressure and resorts to extreme methods to try and save herself from it.

Kobeni Bunny steals hearts

According to a report published on the website of E Games Newsthe artist Anari, better known on social networks as anari.exe and with more than 112,000 followers on Instagram, she gave an attractive interpretation of Kobeni, turning into a sensual bunny.

“Hey, which one do you think looks better on me? loose hair or in a ponytail? Please answer only if you want, ”the model wrote in the caption, asking her fans if they preferred her look with a ponytail or loose hair.

As we can see, the content creator is wearing a very sensual leather outfit with pantyhose and bunny ears. The detail that makes her Kobeni are the two brooches in her hair.