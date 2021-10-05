09/05/2021 at 01:07 CEST

The American Brooks koepka, winner of four ATP Tour titles, withdrew this Saturday from the Tour Championship on the 13th hole after injuring your left wrist hitting a tree while on the 10th hole of the course at Atlanta’s East Lake.

Koepka’s injury occurs three weeks from Ryder Cup, which the United States will play against the European team.

Koepka said his withdrawal was done as a precautionary measure., because it was the same doll with which he already had problems in the 2017 and 2018 season.

The American golfer was 16 shots behind when he made a tee shot on the 10th hole under a tree and the club hit the root.

Koepka made three putts for bogey, made par on the next two holes and then, after exiting a fairway bunker, he hit a wedge well to the right of the 13th green and decided to fold.

The player was one of six golfers to earn automatic spots on the United States team., who participated in a dinner with Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker on Wednesday to discuss the pairs and potential captains’ picks to complete the 12-man squad.

Koepka was coming off a win in Japan in late 2017 when he had a partial tendon tear. on his left wrist that he didn’t discover until the first week of the year on Maui.

He was in a cast for two months, didn’t touch a club for 91 days, and even missed the Masters. Six weeks after returning, he won the US Open for the second year in a row.

Koepka has also wasted time with an ankle injury and most recently a knee injury in South Korea in October 2019 that caused him to miss the Presidents Cup.

The injury, depending on the severity, is the last uncertainty for the United States team after Texan Patrick Reed, whose short hitting game has been key for the Americans in the last three Ryder Cups, was hospitalized for five days with double pneumonia in the lower lobes of his lungs as a result of having contracted COVID-19 .

He only came back to play this week at East Lake, and Although he says he will be in full health in time for the Ryder Cup, it is another concern for Stricker.