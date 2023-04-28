Kokushibo comes to life from your nightmares in this impressive cosplay bodypaint

Kimetsu no Yaiba, Demon Slayer. Call it what you want, but the truth is that this manga-anime series is one of the most acclaimed today, with very interesting villains like Kokushibo.

This manga, written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotoge, whose publication began on February 15, 2016 in the Shukan Shonen Jump weekly magazine of the Shūeisha publisher and which was later adapted to anime by Ufotable from April 2019, introduced Kokushibo, an important secondary antagonist of the franchise.

Kokushibo was a Demon who belonged to the group of the Twelve Demonic Moons holding the position of the Upper Moon One and right hand of Muzan Kibutsuji.

Nearly five centuries ago, during the Sengoku Period, Kokushibo was once a human by the name of Michikatsu Tsugikuni, a former Demon Slayer and part of the Demon Extermination Corps. He was the older twin brother of Yoriichi Tsukiguni, the strongest Demon Slayer to ever exist and the first confirmed user of Breath of the Sun.

Kokushibo’s arrival in real life

It was the Spanish model Yaiza Pérez, whom you can find on Instagram as yaizaperez and with more than 28 thousand followers on the social network, who made this impressive Kokushibo bodypaint cosplay.

As we can see, with paint, the content creator recreated the original outfit of this Demon Slayer antagonist. However, the most impressive thing was the way in which she achieved one of her most sinister identity symbols and the reason for nightmares of many anome fans: her three pairs of eyebrowless eyes.

In the post above these lines we can see a video shared by the cosplayer in which she shows the painting process to become this female version of Kokushibo.