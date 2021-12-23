12/22/2021 at 7:23 PM CET

The coach of the Anderlecht, Vincent Kompany has complained that was the target of racist insults in the match against Bruges. The Belgian condemned the episode that affected both the coach himself and his players and the rest of the coaching staff.

The ex of the Manchester City affirmed that he left the game with very bad feelings and reported what happened: “Throughout the game, the coaching staff and I were insulted. Racist insults that were also directed at players. The day ended badly. I will meet with the committee and with the people who are important to me. We must not re-experience what we have been through here. “

Later, through an official statement, The Witches condemned what happened and assured that measures would be taken against what happened: “After the events, we announce that, together with the authorities, we will take the necessary measures to identify those responsible and impose a ban on stadiums. These few are not representative of the values ​​and standards of our club and they have no place. ”

VIncent Kompany came to Anderlecht after a successful 11-year stint as a player at Manchester City. The Belgian returned to his native country last season to dedicate himself to being the coach. Right now, his Anderlecht marches in fifth place in the Belgian league.