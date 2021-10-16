(Photo: Supplied)

Eduardo “Koreano” Ramírez will face Alexis Ruiz Soto, the greatest challenge so far in his professional career.

The “Koreano” (18-1-3, 12 ko’s) and the Mochiteco Ruiz Soto (13-7-1, 5 ko’s) will face 8 rounds at Super Bantamweight, in one of the stellar fights that 2M Promotions will present, Zanfer and Golden Boy, on the special “Wednesday Boxing” card, next day 20, at the Fairplay Club of Hermosillo, in an attractive card that will be broadcast live internationally on ESPN Knock Out.

Ramírez, who is going for his fifth victory of the year, will face for the first time an opponent who in his record has more than 12 wins. His victories against Jesús “Topito” Gómez (11-3-0) and Francisco “Rudo” Alarcón (10-6-2), and his draw against Azael Romero (11-0-0) have been the fights in which he has faced opponents with 10 or more wins, but none with more than 12, as his opponent will be next Wednesday.

For his part, Alexis Ruiz Soto is a fighter who since 2015 has faced highly ranked rivals, taking on ranked boxers such as Victor “Spock” ​​Méndez (23-2-2), world championship contender Paul Butler (21-1- 0) in England, Jesús Iribe (17-10-5) and Anthony Jiménez (13-1-0), and with all of them he went to the decision.

In addition, “Koreano” Ramírez and Alexis Ruiz will stage in the ring the great regional sports rivalry that exists between Sonora and Sinaloa, which in any discipline, amateur or professional, is always demanded to the maximum. And Ruiz Soto will try to show why Los Mochis is known as the “land of champions”.

The confrontation between Ramírez and Ruiz is part of the multi-star evening “Boxing Wednesday”, which includes three other stellar clashes.

At 10 rounds in the Super Bantamweight, Víctor “Spock” ​​Méndez (30-4-2, 22 ko’s) will face the regional champion Fecombox, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Vivanco (16-2-2.7 ko’s) from Veracruz.

At 8 rounds in Supergallo, Alexis “Éxito” Bastar (18-1-1.9 ko’s) in a power-to-power duel against Israel “Azulito” Ramírez (13-1-0, 9 ko’s).

And in terms of which women are invited to prevent breast cancer, women’s boxing could not be absent, and it will be of the first level, with the world championship contender, the prodigal daughter of Hermosillo, Sulem Urbina (12- 2-0, 2 ko’s) who will face the Mexican Tania Itzel “Zoka” García (6-6-0), in an 8-round flyweight bout.

The spectacular home prospect, José “Langosta” López (7-4-3, 6 ko’s), will open the televised schedule in a fight that is expected to be spectacular and full of action, against Fidel “Sugar” Castro from Durango (5-2 -0.4 ko’s) to 6 rounds at featherweight.

The function will have public access, and for this there are tickets available on the superboletos.com platform, and personally in Hermosillo, at the event’s own venue, the Fairplay Club, as well as at Coliseo Boxing Club and Deportes Navarro.

The prevention and health protocols of the health authorities and the Sonora Box Commission will be followed, and the event will be enlivened by DJ Karen Fierros, who has had great acceptance and success in functions in which she has delighted with her music , mixes and fusions.