Eduardo “Koreano” Ramírez will lead the function with which 2M Promotions will close its boxing season, on Friday the 17th, at the Municipal Gymnasium of San Luis Río Colorado, as it will be broadcast on Telemax.

San Luis fans will be able to live the experience of “2M-style boxing”, and will receive as a Christmas gift an extremely attractive boxing evening, with very competitive fights and in which local talents will have the great opportunity to take a step forward in their respective fields. careers.

The “Koreano” Ramírez (19-1-3, 13 ko’s) will face Tijuana’s Juan Carlos “Tizok” Mireles (11-2-2, 7 ko’s) in an 8-round Super Bantamweight contest between two boxers of the same , has boxing that power in both hands.

In the main backup fight, the darling from home, the undefeated Ángel “Chocolate” Vázquez (10-0-0, 6 ko’s) will face Carlos Octavio “Raja Diablos” Guardado (6-4-1) in a match against 8 rounds in which the ABF Lightweight Championship will be disputed.

And another ABF championship at stake will be the Super featherweight, in a duel between Tijuana when they face Antonio “19” Durán (5-1-0, 4 ko’s) and José Jesús Correa (4-5-0, 2 ko’s) in duel to 8 rounds.

Another local talent who has shown great abilities, and who will participate in the show on Friday 17, is Rodolfo “Soldado” Carbajal (5-1-0, 4 ko’s), who will be put to the test by José Giovanny Pinedo (4- 2-0, 1 ko) in which a 6-round action-packed fight at Bantamweight is expected.

Three young talents from San Luis Río Colorado, Roberto “Chino” Pérez and the Sámano López brothers, will step into the ring to show that the boxing hotbed of this square is going through a great time.

The “Chino” Pérez (4-1-0, 3 ko’s) will face 4 rounds at welterweight against Hermosillo Jorge Alejandro Valencia (2-1-0, 1 ko). Ariel “Panterita” Sámano López (2-0-0, 2 KO’s) will meet Jesús Rogelio Hernández (1-1-1, 1 KO) at 4 rounds in Superlightweight, while Fidel “Torito” Sámano López (3 -0-0, 3 ko’s) will hold an intense international fight, against Venezuelan Luis “Mamba” Ladera (1-0-0, 1 ko) at 4 rounds at Lightweight.

The performance will include the participation of the experienced Mexican Maickol “Coyote” López (16-2-0, 8 ko’s), who will face Jalisco from Adalberto “Choice” García (7-14-5, 3 ko’s) in a match of 8 episodes in the Pen division.

Within the framework of this boxing evening “Batallas en el Desierto”, 2M Promotions, in association with the San Luis Río Colorado City Council, will honor the best Mexican boxer of all time, Jackie Nava, the “Aztec Princess”.