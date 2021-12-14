(Photo: Supplied)

MEXICO – Eduardo “Koreano” Ramírez closed his preparation to star in the function with which 2M Promotions will close its season, next Friday, at the Municipal Gymnasium of San Luis Río Colorado.

The “Koreano” (19-1-3, 13 ko’s) will face Tijuana’s Juan Carlos “Tizok” Mireles (8-2-2, 6 ko’s) in an 8-round Super Bantamweight contest, in an interesting duel between two fighters that the same have great boxing in the long distance, that they have power with both hands in the short distance.

This weekend, Ramírez closed his preparation in Hermosillo, and showed great precision in his combinations, speed and a top performance. And after his final preparation training, he weighed himself and is already at the limit of the Supergallos, so this week will be only maintenance and ease, without the need to make extraordinary efforts to reduce excess weight in the last days.

To support the main fight, one of the most solid promises from San Luis, Ángel “Chocolate” Vázquez (10-0-0, 6 ko’s) will risk his undefeated and will seek to become ABF Lightweight champion, facing Carlos Octavio “Raja Diablos” Guardado from Nayarit. (6-4-1) in an 8-round duel.

Another local promise who will go up to the ring will be Rodolfo “Soldado” Carbajal (5-1-0, 4 ko’s), who will have a demanding test against the Ensenada’s José Giovanny Pinedo (4-2-0, 1 ko) in a 6-round fight in Rooster weight.

Roberto “Chino” Pérez (4-1-0, 3 ko’s) against Jorge Alejandro Valencia (2-1-0, 1 ko) at 4 rounds at Welterweight, and the participation of the Sámano López brothers, Ariel and Fidel, are other fights that have caught the attention of the local fans. Ariel “Panterita” Sámano López (2-0-0, 2 ko’s) will face Manuel Reyna (1-2-0, 1 ko) in 4 rounds in Superlightweight, and Fidel “Torito” Sámano López (3- 0-0, 3 ko’s) will meet Jesús Rogelio Hernández (1-1-1, 1 ko) in 4 rounds in Lightweight.

Tribute to the “Aztec Princess”

Considered the best Mexican boxer in history, Jackie Nava will receive recognition for her career, by the San Luis Río Colorado City Council and the promoter 2M Promotions, prior to the main event.

Before the performance, the “Princess Azteca” Nava will offer a motivational talk for women, organized by the municipal DIF.

The function, at the Municipal Gymnasium of San Luis Río Colorado, will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will have public access, following the prevention and health protocols of the health authorities and the Sonora Boxing Commission.