11/07/2021 at 12:37 CET

.

The Kenyan Samuel Kosgei, with a time of 2h. 06:03, and the Ethiopian Tadu Teshome, with a time of 2h.23: 53, have set two new records of the event in the 42nd edition of the Zurich Marathon in Barcelona, ​​which This Sunday it has been disputed again after two and a half years of absence, due to the pandemic.

A total of 15,100 runners (4,000 women) were registered to participate in a race that took place under a temperature of 8-9ºC, wind from 13 to 15 km / h, humidity of 55 percent and clear skies.

In the men’s category, a group of six runners, surrounded by the ‘hares’, set the pace. Ethiopians Abera Kuma, Refera Merga and the great favorite, Yemane Tsegay, the Kenyan and winner of the test in 2018, Anthony Marítim, the Eritrean Filmon Ande and the Moroccan Othmane El Goumri they went through kilometer 5 with 15:05, 11 seconds slower than the 2019 record.

The group stretched out in the pass for kilometer 10, with Tsegay leading and with a time of 29:45, and with another favorite in his wake, the Ugandan Filex Chemonges.

The Kenyan runners attacked at kilometer 15, passing with 44:39, and with Lani Ruto, Evans Korir and Samuel Kosgei, persecuted by young Ethiopians Abe Gashaun and Reference Merga.

Shortly before reaching kilometer 19, an error in the 180º turn in the Avinguda Meridiana caused the leading group to add a few more meters, totaling about 35 more seconds of travel, which was later rewarded.

Even so, the time of the half marathon was 1h.03: 06, about nine seconds below the 2019 record (1h.03: 06), already with the Ethiopian Tsegay in the lead, followed by the Kenyan Ruto, the Ugandan Cheminges and the Moroccan The Goumri, ahead of a group of 20 runners.

The group was reduced to 14 runners passing kilometer 30 (1h.29: 49) with the Kenyan Emmanuel bor in the lead next to Tsegay the moroccan The Goumri and stayed until kilometer 37 when the 35-year-old veteran Kenyan runner, Samuel Kosgei, was escaping towards the goal.

He passed kilometer 40 with 1h.59: 30, 14 seconds above the record, but his pace increased in the final stretch, crossing the finish line with a time of 2h. 06:03 and beating the 2019 record by one second from the long distance runner in Bahrain Alemu Bekele (2:06:04) and lowering his personal best by 50 seconds (2:06:53 in 2016).

The second place on the podium has been for the Moroccan Othmane El Goumri, with 2h. 06:30, and the third for his compatriot Mohamed Ziani, with 2h. 06:33.

In the female category, Ethiopian runners, led by Bekelech Gudeta, Meseret Gola, Meseret Belete and the great favorite Tinbit gidey they passed kilometer 5 with 16:51, 34 seconds below the record.

They were at a record pace at 10 (34:05, 16 seconds behind) and at 15, with Timbit Gidey passing with 51:07 and Bekelech Gudeta with 51:08.

This leading group passed the half marathon with 1h.12: 07, eight seconds below the record. From there, it would be necessary to see what rhythm would be maintained when the ‘hares’ left the leading group.

Three kilometers from the finish, a 20-year-old Ethiopian athlete, Tadu teshome, debutant in the marathon, left the favorites behind and increased the pace to prevail with 2h. 23:53, lowering by 51 seconds the record achieved by his compatriot Kuftu tahir, with 2h.24.44 in 2019.

Behind her, they entered Meseret Gola, with 2h.24: 09, and Meseret Belete, with 2h.24: 26, also below the previous record.

In the wheelchair category, the winner was the Paralympic athlete from Les Franqueses del Vallés (Barcelona), Jordi Madera, 41 years old.

Results and Classifications

Male Category

1. Samuel Kosgei Kenya 2h. 06:03 (NR)

2. Othmane El Goumri Morocco 2h. 06:30

3. Mohamed Ziani Morocco 2h. 06:33

Four. Filmon Ande Eritrea 2h. 06:38

5. Kipkemoi Kiprono Kenya 2h.06.44

Female Category

1. Tadu teshome Ethiopia 2h.23: 53 (NR)

2. Meseret Gola Ethiopia 2h.24: 09

3. Meseret Belete Ethiopia 2h.24: 26

Four. Bekelesh Gudeta Ethiopia 2h.24: 51

5. Vane nyaboke Kenya 2h.25: 32.