As we mentioned yesterday, in 2022 regulators will be much more aware of the crypto market and the regulatory trend will be greater. A few hours later, Kosovo has announced that it prohibits cryptocurrency mining activities in the country, and apparently this will do so indefinitely.

The measure that has been taken has been a response to the energy crisis that has been triggered by the rise in prices around the world. That is why Kosovo has banned cryptocurrency mining in order to curb the excessive use of electricity in the country.

According to recent information, the government has stated that the country’s security agencies and services will begin to conduct a thorough identification and take energy measures against mining farms operating in the country illegally.

That Kosovo is doing this is not entirely surprising. It is no secret to anyone that cryptocurrency mining is an activity that consumes a lot of energy, especially when it comes to Bitcoin mining. Kosovo is not the first country to take measures against this kind of activity, now it joins an extensive list of those who prefer to keep electricity consumption at bay.

The electrical crisis

Right now all of Europe is facing a rather serious problem which is none other than the increase in electricity prices. Specifically, Kosovo has been implementing rotating blackouts to prevent energy shortages from affecting the country.

During the past month, the most important power plant in the country presented serious technical problems. This made the country have to import electricity from other places and the issue is that the value of this electricity is much higher than what the country itself is used to.

After that, the government announced a 60-day state of emergency covering the entire month of December. This state of emergency gave the government the power to allocate funds for energy imports and thereby impose new restrictions on the use that this electricity is given.

This situation has not satisfied the citizens. When the blackouts became more recurrent, many people took to the streets to protest demanding that Artene Rizvonalli, who is the Minister of the Economy, resign.

The point is that this situation is not unique to Kosovo. The European continent has been presenting several problems of this kind. The value of energy is skyrocketing, due to insufficient supply from Russia and we cannot ignore the economic measures carried out to counteract the onslaught of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus that has left users serious problems.

Furthermore, geopolitical tensions between Europe and Russia have not abated. In fact, during this period they have been exacerbated by the increase in natural gas prices. An estimated one-third of Europe’s natural gas comes from Russia and Europe has been accusing Russia of restricting this supply which has caused further conflict, but Russia is not interested in compromising.

Kosovo is facing problems

Although the energy crisis has affected the entire European continent, Kosovo has been one of the most affected countries. During the past month it was revealed that at least 40% of the energy consumed in the country comes from imports, which makes electricity much more expensive than usual.

For this reason, it was announced that the government had made the decision to prohibit cryptocurrency mining, in order to reduce the impact of the global energy crisis. To mine cryptocurrencies, specifically in the case of Bitcoin, many mining machines are needed that are all connected at the same time, 24 hours a day.

As a result of mining, profits are obtained that could be quite profitable if the value of electricity is low and if the country offers adequate policies for cryptocurrencies, which does not seem to apply to Kosovo. This is because the electrical power required is quite high and during this crisis, the government does not intend to allow so much electricity to be used in this activity.

It should be noted that until very recently Kosovo boasted of being one of the cheapest regions on the continent, but things have changed. Also, the crypto environment in the country has become very popular with young people who are interested in new alternatives to access money.

But the issue of the crisis and the environmental impact have reached Kosovo and there is no information on whether the measures against mining will change in the future.