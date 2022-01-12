Amid a sudden ban on digital mining, the Kosovo government seizes a significant number of ASIC equipment. In several raids, the security forces made different seizures of mining machines and even detained one person. This would have authorized the operation of a digital mining farm in the north of this region.

It should be noted that the authorities, headed by a committee to analyze problems related to services, recommended that the business be outlawed. Thus, the economy minister of this state, not recognized as such by much of the international community, decided to proceed. Thus, a few days ago, the activity was totally outside the law. Meanwhile, any equipment turned on would be operating illegally.

In the largest of the raids, the police forces dismantled a farm with some 272 mining equipment of various models. Likewise, a person responsible for authorizing the operation was imprisoned. A significant number of minor raids were carried out in the northern towns of that state, where the majority of the population is Serb.

Why is the Kosovo government confiscating mining ASICs?

The reason that the Kosovo government now confiscates any number of ASICs that are operational lies in the recent ban decree. In this sense, the minister of economy of that country not fully recognized, Artane Rizvanolli, offered some justifications. Among them, that the nation is going through a deep power generation crisis.

The latter is the reason why the prohibition measure has such radical terms. Some media highlight that the dismantled farm consumed the equivalent of 500 homes. In his account on the social network Twitter, Rizvanolli assured that the capture of equipment saves the nation tens of thousands of euros per month. At the same time, it offers the authorities the possibility to provide the service safely to hundreds of families.

Consequently, only last Saturday the local police seized more than 300 machines specialized in Bitcoin mining. Of these, the highest withholdings were the aforementioned 272 teams in the municipality of Leposavic. At the same time, in Prishtina, another 39 mining hardware was seized.

Thus, the repression by the Balkan state of Kosovo, results in the confiscation of several hundred ASICs equipment in a few days.

The repressive state bodies in Kosovo carry out the orders of the authorities and seize hundreds of ASIC equipment. Source: Kosovo Police

GPU holders are also persecuted

But the witch hunt in Kosovo is not limited to the retention of ASIC equipment and the imprisonment of related persons. The same happens with those who have graphics cards or GPUs in their possession. It should be noted that these are used for mining other currencies with algorithms other than Bitcoin. One of them is the popular Ethereum Ether, it also has Ethereum Classic and other altcoins.

In connection with this, the authorities reported the seizure of six mining rigs, made up of some 42 graphic cards in Vushtrri. In this action, a person who was driving the vehicle carrying the GPUs was arrested. It is presumed that the person moved these rigs to a secret place to maintain operations clandestinely. The person was later released.

Kosovo appears to be intensifying the persecution in an attempt to neutralize mining, and although it confiscates a significant number of ASIC equipment, the authorities are unlikely to be successful in the end. There are numerous ways to hide equipment in authoritarian countries and to continue mining secretly without being accountable to the repressive bodies.

The most particular case is China, a country where mining was banned and most zealously persecuted. However, tens of thousands of teams continue to operate underground.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related