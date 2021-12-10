12/10/2021 at 2:27 PM CET

KPMG announced this Friday a record revenue of 32,130 million dollars (28,317 million euros) during the fiscal year closed on September 30, 2021, which represents a double digit increase (10%) compared to 2020.

This increase in the firm’s income is the result of an intensive period of investment, in which KPMG has focused on developing priority solutions and services to address the challenges faced by businesses around the world.

All the functions of the firm have experienced significant growth. The services of Advisory increased their income by 17%, Legal and Tax by 8% and Audit by 4%.

During the fiscal year, the firm committed to investing more than $ 1.5 billion to accelerate the implementation of its ESG (environmental, social and governance) strategy and solutions.

KPMG member firms are focused on building an inclusive and diverse culture. Today, 27% of the partners and directors of the firm are women.

KPMG International Global President and CEO Bill Thomas highlights that “2021 has been a year in which outstanding growth has been achieved in a challenging economic context. In addition, the firm has presented KPMG: Our Impact Plan to drive sustainable change throughout our organization. The firm has also launched a new global ESG strategy to help our clients achieve their goals and enable them to address current challenges, while at the same time adding value to society and doing something different.

“I am very grateful to all of our teams of professionals, who have carried out their work exhaustively and under difficult circumstances to ensure that we meet and anticipate the needs of our clients in a rapidly evolving context. We have focused, first and foremost, on improving quality and build trust. We have also continued to develop our ecosystem of partnerships to support business transformation through technology & rdquor ;, adds Thomas.

KPMG’s world president further emphasizes that “This year’s financial success is the result of greater cohesion of KPMG member firms to define a new trajectory for the global organization with the commitment and ambition to become the most reliable and trusted professional services firm in the market & rdquor ;.

Audit

Audit achieved total revenue of 11,460 million dollars (10,097 million euros) in the global count of all KPMG firms globally in fiscal year 2021.

KPMG’s unwavering commitment is to serve the public interest through quality audits, the foundation of its business. In this sense, the firm’s permanent focus on the innovation It has enabled it to achieve true global consistency and deeper insight for its clients and other stakeholders.

KPMG is investing significantly in its quality management system, in line with new global quality management standards and the ongoing deployment of KPMG Clara, the firm’s cloud-based intelligent auditing platform with Microsoft Azure.

The services of assurance To generate confidence and additional security in ESG matters, led by the firm’s Audit function, they are a critical piece of the new global strategy. That is why they will also be a key area of ​​investment for the organization worldwide. KPMG’s objective in this area is to help ensure that the information reported by companies is sound and independently endorsed to meet the needs and guarantee the confidence of investors, stakeholders and society as a whole.

“The quality of audits remains our top priority and we are investing heavily in this constant updating process. During the past year, we made significant investments in our quality management systems and in the monitoring and support processes for all our audit professionals globally. Building on the strong foundation KPMG already has, we need to continually innovate, never losing focus. Each of us has a responsibility to deliver the highest quality, backed by our goal of adding value to society and the capital markets & rdquor ;, stresses Larry Bradley, Global Head of Audit at KPMG International.

Legal and Fiscal

Legal and Tax services reached total revenues of 7,020 million dollars (6,185 million euros) in all KPMG firms worldwide. Growth was driven largely by increased demand for tax services, as clients continue to seek support to address tax and legal compliance in an increasingly complex economic and regulatory environment.

As part of its $ 1 billion investment program, the firm continued to invest significantly in legal and tax technology to develop solutions such as KPMG Digital Gateway, which offers clients access to its entire ecosystem of tax technologies.

Being at the forefront in ESG aspects and taking into account that tax transparency is increasingly used as a key metric of success, the firm has promoted KPMG Tax Impact Reporting, a new service that helps clients mitigate risk, comply with regulation and promote a responsible tax approach in a complex environment.

In fiscal year 2021, KPMG created one of the most important legal areas in the world through KPMG Law, expanding its network to 81 jurisdictions and with more than 2,800 lawyers. KPMG legal professionals work together to provide multidisciplinary, technology-enabled solutions and services to be globally connected, leading the firm to feature prominently in eight global rankings in the past two years.

“We are in an environment of unprecedented change for fiscal policy globally. Tax transformation is a global imperative today. At KPMG, we pride ourselves on the way our professionals, our technology and our strategy for business transformation combine to help tax managers take a prominent place in business leadership and define corporate activity. Taxes now have an even greater influence on the business agenda and professionals who specialize in advising their clients on legal, tax and mobility issues are in a better position to help them respond to a changing regulatory environment & rdquor ;, points out David Linke, Global Head of Tax and Legal Services at KPMG International.

Advisory

Advisory achieved total revenue of $ 13.65 billion (€ 12.031 billion) in the sum of all member firms. This growth is largely the result of the success of Deal Advisory services, which include advising on transactions and operations of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financial and operational restructuring, valuations, strategic and market financing, debt refinancing, processes insolvency or sale of non-strategic assets, as well as the continuous demand for innovative technologies and advanced solutions in cybersecurity.

To further drive growth in this area, the firm launched a set of market-leading business and digital transformation solutions: ‘Connected. Powered. Trusted ‘. The transformation driven by KPMG in the context of constant regulatory changes has also been a key driver, as it has provided innovative solutions for operational and digital security needs in the field of risk optimization, process automation and identification of opportunities in this context.

KPMG’s consulting capabilities, powered by state-of-the-art technology and grounded in long-term relationships, offer the firm’s clients transformative solutions, a fact already recognized in recent years by the global analyst community. Examples of this recognition are KPMG’s status as a “leader & rdquor; by IDC, Forrester, Gartner and HFS for the firm’s digital, data analytics and AI services strategy.

“Clients look to KPMG’s world-class professionals and experts as trusted advisors to guide them through the most complex business challenges, especially now in this highly competitive and increasingly digital global environment. By providing access to our solutions, high-performance tools, and market-leading methodologies, we continue to equip our clients with the solutions they need to help them remain competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.& rdquor ;, explains Carl Carande, Global Director of Advisory at KPMG International.

