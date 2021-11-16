Kristal Silva of VLA wears beauty in the Sun Yanet García style | Instagram

In the purest style Yanet García the beautiful host of Venga la Alegría Kristal Silva It was boasted on social networks on a delicious day of Sun, sand and sea. The former beauty queen knows herself to be beautiful and that is why she decided to show off her figure and leave the very former climate girl of the Hoy Program, Yanet Garcia in oblivion.

The host of the morning TV Azteca where she shares credits with other celebrities such as Capi Pérez, Cynthia Rodríguez and others, decided to take a getaway to the sea and show her figure to the Sun, to those present and to Internet users and definitely, everyone was pleased. To enjoy that day, Kristal Silva used a two-piece swimsuit in salmon tones and with flowers on the upper part that revealed a lot of her beautiful anatomy, prominent curves, waist and well-worked legs.

As if that were not enough, Silva showed the natural beauty of her face, as she was seen without makeup and with her hair quite relaxed and loose at the mercy of the wind. Unlike Yanet García, who has been criticized for her makeup-free appearance, Kristal Silva was once again flattered for her beauty.

The former Exatlon participant shared the photo on her official Instagram account 18 hours ago and has already exceeded 55 thousand reactions on the famous social network. Kristal took the opportunity to send a powerful message to his followers.

Kristal Silva from VLA wears beauty in the Sun Yanet García style. Photo: Instagram.

Build your life with magical moments, that’s how the TV Azteca star described her image.

The followers and admirers of Kristal Silva It didn’t take long for them to appear in the comment box and fill them with compliments and cuddles for looking really beautiful and stunning yet so natural.

It is worth remembering that this year Silva was very controversial, this due to the fact that she was pointed out of having lost on purpose in the famous Azteca reality show to leave, something that she finally accepted.

The former beauty queen confessed that her wedding date was approaching and not only that, that she had already postponed it due to the pandemic and that doing it again would make her lose a lot of money, even more than she would earn being the winner of the reality. Later it was rumored her departure from Venga la Alegría and until she had been punished, being forbidden to speak about her wedding in the morning of which she is part.