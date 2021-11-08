Kristen Stewart would seek to be the villain in James Bond | Instagram

The famous actress Kristen Stewart has been on everyone’s lips after her success in Spencer, however, it seems that now she would seek to be the villain of the next movie of James bond, something that would undoubtedly fascinate his followers.

That’s right, Kristen Stewart wants to be the villain in James Bond, this was made known in a recent interview where she spoke of her desire to be a “Bond girl” in the next agent 007 film.

Whoever was the female lead in the “Twilight” movie franchise expressed her desire to be the villain in one of the upcoming Agent 007 movies, which currently has no replacement for actor Daniel Craig.

Making it clear that he would want to be the spy’s potential love interest, one who would end up betraying him to try to annihilate him.

As you may recall, actress Kristen Stewart recently surprised her with her betrothal to her girlfriend Dylan Meyer, as well as her acclaimed role as Diana of Wales in the movie “Spencer.”

When asked if she would participate in a James Bond movie, Stewart He said of course he would be in a Bond movie.

Oh yeah! I’d like to be the Bond girl who turns out to be bad … the villain. “

Adding that he could also embody both facets, since he has never played bad, yet, however, I point out that he likes to play good.

But maybe I need to change sides “, stressed the actress in her conversation with the newspaper.

Although her supposed character would be quite similar to the one played by Eva Green in “Casino Royale”, the truth is that the actress preferred to praise French actress Lea Seydoux, who appears in the last two films of the “Specter” saga ( 2015) and “No time to die” (2021).

In this way, Kristen Stewart seeks to be the villain in James Bond and like one of her best friends in the film industry, she wants a villain role.

Lea is one of the most fascinating people I have ever met in my life, “he assured.

Without a doubt, this would be quite good for her career in the artistic world, as it is a completely different role from the one we are used to seeing her from her beginnings in the film industry.

And although at the moment it is something uncertain that it could happen, there is that small possibility that if this event becomes a reality.