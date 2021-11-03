Kristen Stewart is one of the most controversial actresses in the industry. His appearance in The Panic Room – 76% made it clear that we were facing a young Hollywood promise, but his participation in Twilight – 48% ended up condemning his career in many ways. Audiences were not willing to forget Bella and her limited screen presence, and as a consequence the actress has had to work twice as hard to convince everyone of her talent. Titles like Las Nubes de María – 89%, Always Alice – 88%, Café Society – 70% and Ghosts of the Past – 79% served to win over specialized critics, but the audience is still not very sure. Also, her sexuality seems to be a strange point of interest and her new engagement is sure to turn heads again.

For many years, Stewart had a relationship with Robert Pattinson, but it all ended when photos of her with Rupert Sanders, director of Snow White and the Huntsman, were leaked – 48% who was also married. Since then, and under the constant scrutiny of half the world, the actress decided to seek her freedom in every way and regardless of what others said. Haircuts, riskier roles and talking openly about her sexuality became strategy points to overcome the prejudices and labels with which she was constantly named, and now she is one of the most respected performers in Hollywood. In fact, many specialized critics say that she seems to feel much more comfortable now when it comes to acting in front of the cameras, and this is especially true of Spencer – 90%, which experts believe could be the role that brings her closer to the Oscar.

Stewart has been dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer for two years, and although they generally have a fairly private relationship, the actress decided to make it public that they are now engaged. Although the two met years ago, they met again in 2019 and Stewart felt a very special connection, as he commented in an interview with Howard Stern (via ET):

The day I met her, all bets were off. I met her years ago in a movie and I hadn’t seen her in six years and out of nowhere she showed up at a friend’s birthday party and I thought, “Where have you been and why haven’t I met you?”

In addition to the instant connection, the also protagonist of Feliz Novedad – 100% quickly dared to tell her how much he loved her after dating for just two weeks:

It was really late and we were in a crappy bar and his friends were there, but then they left and I was like, “I’m fucking in love with you.” And besides, it was really obvious.

In 2019, the actress assured that she always knew that her relationship with Meyer would lead to marriage:

I can not wait! I want to be reasonable about it, but I think good things happen quickly. I have some plans that I think would be the coolest thing we could do, but I’m impulsive so I don’t know when it will happen.

Now, after two years and a pandemic, Kristen Stewart confirmed to Howard Stern (via ComicBook.com) who had already taken the next step:

We’re getting married, we definitely will. I wanted her to propose it to me, so I think I clearly defined what I wanted and she made it perfect. We are getting married. It will happen.

While Stewart is one of the busiest actresses in Hollywood, Dylan meyer is a screenwriter who has few jobs, but they are definitely significant. Perhaps the most important film he has worked on so far is Moxie – 55%, starring Hadley Robinson and Amy Poehler, where a young woman decides to publish a magazine to openly talk about the sexist environment in her school. Meyer was in charge of adapting Jennifer Mathieu’s novel with Tamara Chestna. Moxie premiered in Netflix and it garnered rave reviews from critics and the general public.

For now, it is not known when or how they will marry, as the pandemic continues its course and the events where many people attend are still out of place. Since both of them carry their relationship in a very careful way and away from the public, it is possible that they have a reserved wedding with few assistants. Next time Kristen Stewart talking about it might surprise everyone by confirming that they are, in fact, already married.

