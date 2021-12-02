Kristen Stewart was a highly criticized actress in previous years, however, with the passage of time she has gained the support and affection of the public. She is currently involved in very ambitious projects and we will soon see her in a rather peculiar one. For The New Yorker, the 31-year-old star reveals that he is working on a reality show, but with a very special detail: it is about gay ghost hunters. Do you find the concept interesting? In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Stewart She became known around the world starting in 2018, when she starred in the international hit Twilight – 48%, the film that began with the vampire saga that, to the envy of many, has become a cult story. As time passed, Kristen was opened to more productions and we saw her appear in Snow White and the Huntsman – 48%, Menace in the Deep – 40% and Charlie’s Angels – 31%. Although his career does not stand out for the accumulation of awards, Stewart He has worked his image to become a fashion icon, in addition, he proudly represents the LGBT community.

During her encounter with The New Yorker, the Bella Swan interpreter mentions that she is developing “a gay ghost-hunting reality show” which she describes as “a paranormal romp in a queer space.” He argues that “homosexuals love pretty things, so our goal is wealth.” The actress did not reveal if she herself will appear in front of the camera, so we do not know if she will be part of the cast or will be a producer, fans will have to wait a little longer until they find out. At the moment there is no release date or company in charge of its transmission.

The latest film by Kristen Stewart es Spencer – 90%, Pablo Larraín’s film in which he plays the famous Princess Diana. The critics went out of their way to praise this work, assuring that the protagonist could have a very special place in the awards season. The tape is a biopic of Lady di which tells the story of a crucial weekend in the early 90s, when the princess decided that her marriage to the prince Charlie it wasn’t working, and that she needed to deviate from a path that had put her front and center to one day be queen. The drama takes place over three days, on one of his last Christmas holidays at Windsor House on his Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

For Digital Spy, Kristen shared a few words about how satisfying it was to work on Larraín’s movie.

The script was so good. It was so accurate. And having something so specific and finely drawn also allows much of your own feeling and thinking to inhabit the space. I customized everything. I love what the movie says about the set.

Spencer premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2021 and arrived in the United States on November 5, unfortunately, in Mexico we have not had the opportunity to see it in theaters, so we will have to wait a little more. Diamond Films, the distributor of Spencer, recently revealed that it will hit theaters on January 13, 2022.

