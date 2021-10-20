After the DC FanDome, the excitement of DC Comics fans for The Batman is through the roof. Although some were not very convinced when Robert Pattinson (Tenet – 83%, El Faro – 96%, High Life – 73%) like the new Batman, most are already sure that they want to see the movie and the actor in the skin of the superhero. However, he is nothing without his villains, and the most famous of them all, the Joker / Joker, could appear in future sequels to The batman. Maybe director Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes: War – 93%, Let Me In (2010) – 88%, Cloverfield: Monster – 77%) is still not sure who will play him, but fans want Kristen Stewart.

The choice of the actress by the fans is not only due to the appreciation they have for her, but because she is the ex-girlfriend of Robert Pattinson, whom he met on the set of Twilight – 48%. Their relationship ended amid scandals, but fans of the vampire saga have always wanted some kind of reunion. Stewart thinks it is a very interesting role, these were his words in a recent interview with Variety, during the promotion of his new film, Spencer – 90%:

I love the energy behind it. It has really been done very well. I feel like, maybe, I’m not ruling it out, but I love that enthusiasm. Let’s find out something else. I am totally willing to play a strange and scary person.

Then the actress clarified that, although she does not rule out the possibility, it is not the role that most excites her in life, and she would prefer to do something new. In addition to the saga Twilight, which launched her to fame, Stewart has appeared in films such as Always Alice – 88%, Certain Women – 89%, Ghosts of the Past – 79% and Happy New – 100%, in which she has been able to show that she is not only a pretty Hollywood face.

The Joker is Batman’s most iconic enemy, despite not having superpowers, he is a mastermind that serves to counter Bat Man. Until now it has been played by great actors like Jack Nicholson, who gave it life in Batman – 72%, 1989, directed by Tim Burton; Mark Hamill, actor who voiced the character since Batman: The Animated Series, until recent movies where the villain appears; Heath Ledger, actor who won a posthumous Oscar for his performance in Batman: The Dark Knight – 94% by Christopher Nolan; and Joaquin Phoenix, who played a very particular version of the villain in Joker – 91%, and won an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance.

Jared Leto also played Joker in Suicide Squad – 25% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, although their version is not even remotely the favorite of the fans, in fact, it is one of the most criticized. Rumor has it, his acting was good, but it was ruined by Warner’s reshoots and cuts to the film. So far there is no news about what will happen to the original cut from the director of Suicide Squad, but David Ayer has said that it is much better than the one released in theaters.

Film adaptations of superheroes continue to enjoy enormous popularity, so many more actors will be looking to bring to life these comic book characters who have so influenced pop culture. Stewart may not play the Joker, but the superhero subgenre is very broad and Marvel or DC Comics will fight to have her in an important role; It remains to be seen if she will accept. However, we should not doubt it either: one day we will have a new Joker who will be a worthy heir to what Ledger and Phoenix did.

