Kristen Stewart talks about her affair with Robert Pattinson

After having announced their engagement, the actress Kristen Stewart recently spoke publicly about her romance with the Hollywood actor. Robert Pattinson, with whom he had a love relationship several years ago.

That’s right, after many years, Kristen Stewart recalled some details of her relationship with the handsome actor Robert Pattinson.

As you may recall, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson starred in the Twilight films from 2005 to 2009 as Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, respectively.

It should be noted that the actors were already recognized in the medium, however, it was their participation in these films that ended up launching them to international stardom.

However, on several occasions, both Kristen and Robert have confessed not having enjoyed playing their leading roles in Twilight, but it was precisely on the set of the recordings that their emergence love.

Even Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson took their love from the screen to real life and became one of the most mediatic youth couples, however, and unfortunately their courtship did not have a happy ending, since Kristen was unfaithful to Robert with the film director, Rupert Sanders.

I am deeply sorry for the pain and shame I have caused my loved ones and all those who have been affected. This momentary indiscretion has endangered the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob, ”she said of the scandal at the time.

However, now that the actress is engaged to her girlfriend, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, she decided to remember some details of their romance that the actor who gave life to Edward Cullen.

He had an intellectual approach that was combined with ‘I don’t care about this, but I’m going to make it work,’ “he confessed to The New Yorker. “We were young and stupid,” he concluded.

On the other hand, in the year 2019 when Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer, began a romantic relationship.

The truth is that the protagonist of the Twilight saga has always been very private when it comes to her courtships, but now that her partner proposed to her, she did not hesitate to tell the four winds how excited she is.

In fact, the American actress quickly broke the exciting news on Howard Stern’s show.