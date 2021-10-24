Kristen Stewart has made a name for herself in the Hollywood industry above Twilight – 48%. The 31-year-old actress has cultivated her talent in front of the camera but also as a fashion icon, becoming the face of prestigious brands such as Chanel or Balenciaga. Although he has at least 40 films in his filmography, Stewart declares for the Sunday Times that only five represent quality cinema; he is well aware that throughout his career he has had quite a few junk projects.

Of course he rose to fame in 2008 with Twilight, a film in which she played the shy but passionate Bella Swan, a teenager who falls in love with a youthful-looking vampire, a romance that has important consequences for both parties. The film was a total success at the time and catapulted its actors to global stardom, modeling a stage in the career of Kristen that she would never have imagined.

But even though he’s had a lot of work after Twilight, Stewart he knows that not all his movies are good. When asked by the Sunday Times about her best work on the big screen, this was her response:

I would have to look at my list, but they are few and far between. That does not mean that I regret the experience. [de hacerlas]. I only regret that I said yes to a couple of movies and not because of the result, but because it was not fun. The worst thing is when you are in the middle of something and you know that not only will it probably be a bad movie, but that we are all involved until the end.

The news outlet insisted on the titles of the films, however, she opted for a reserved position:

No! I’m not a bad person, I’m not going to say which ones in public. But it’s how you start dating someone and saying, ‘Wow! I don’t know what we’re doing! ‘ But when you’re in the middle of a movie, you can’t just walk away.

In addition to the saga Twilight, a story often condemned by the most demanding of cinephilia but turned into a cult work by many others, Stewart is remembered for her performances in The Panic Room – 76%, Snow White and the Huntsman – 48%, Zathura – A Space Adventure – 75%, Ghosts of the Past – 79% or Soulmates – 62%. For the most part, he has won youth awards, yet some suspect that his next film will be the one that gives his career that positive spin that everyone expects.

The next project of Kristen Stewart On the big screen is Spencer, a film directed by Pablo Larraín in which he will play the famous princess Diana of Wales. A couple of trailers have been released so far and audiences are delighted with the prospect. The film will address the Christmas holidays of Lady di with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, when she decides to leave her marriage to the prince Charlie; by then the situation with them had become untenable and he was removed forever.

The princess Diana of Wales has become a crucial figure in pop culture and now we will have a new incarnation thanks to Kristen Stewart. The tragic story of the noblewoman has become popular thanks to The Crown, a Netflix series that also narrates her bitter friction with Charlie and that marriage of three he got involved in Camilla Parker Bowles, current wife of the prince, Duchess of Rothesay and Countess of Chester. Spencer’s first criticisms point to it as a great delay in Diana’s life, locked in a golden cage and in a marriage that did not turn out as she expected.

Spencer premieres on November 5.

