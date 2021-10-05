Kristen Stewart’s work divides audiences since her appearance in Twilight – 48%. When she was younger, the actress was considered one of the great promises within the industry thanks to films like Speak and The Panic Room – 76%. When he stayed as the protagonist of the famous vampire saga with Robert Pattinson, many expected it to be a good springboard to success … and it was, but not in the expected way. Stewart has worked hard to prove that she is a serious and talented performer and her upcoming appearance on Spencer – 90% might be the best way to silence those who still doubt.

Interpreting a person from real life is not easy. To begin with, the script should be excellent so that it is not perceived as a story of emotional exploitation or gossip. Then you have to have a great actor who is willing to take the risk, studies the public figure, perfectly copies his gestures and tone of voice, and who even commits to changing his physique. Despite these elements, the public is the only one who can decide if the work works or not, and when we talk about someone like Princess Diana the matter becomes even more complicated.

Naomi Watts gave life to Diana in Diana: The Secret of a Princess – 8%, a film that was destroyed by critics and the audience, who considered that the actress failed to capture the essence of the character and that she was also working with a mediocre script . At the other extreme is Emma Corrin, the virtually unknown actress who played Diana on The Crown series – 100%. His work was praised in every way, from his physique to the particular tone of voice that he imitated perfectly. Corrin was nominated for an Emmy and her Diana was left to measure the attempt of other actresses. Where will it be Kristen Stewart?

Stewart was aware of the complications involved in taking on the role in Pablo Larraín’s film, and that is why he took and took advantage of all the resources he had, including Corrin’s work. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the fellow Charlie’s Angels star – 31% acknowledged her admiration for Corrin:

I saw her, probably, in one night. I believe that [Emma Corrin] did a beautiful job. I mean, not that my opinion matters at all! But I really love her on the show, I really do.

In addition to knowing in detail the version of Diana in The Crown, Stewart will have the same support as Corrin, as they both worked with the same dialect coach to perfect the princess’s very special voice. In Corrin’s case it was a success, but the decision is not yet absolute when it comes to Stewart. In the first trailer we can hear her talk about her fear of divorce and how unhappy she is to be part of the royal family, but it is only a few moments and it is not yet known how well her voice will fit in the context of the story. The first opinions say that it makes it excellent, but the audience that is not yet convinced will surely be more demanding.

William Conacher is the name of the coach who helped Stewart adapt his body and voice to look, move and speak like Princess Diana. Conacher also helped Corrin and Watts years ago, so he’s really an expert on Diana. However, the actress realized during her preparation that the princess was a very difficult figure to get to know. Despite leading a very public life and seeking to connect with people herself, Stewart affirms that there are many contradictions and mysteries that define her:

He didn’t always say the same thing in interviews, you know? There is a fickle nature, obviously, about all these facts. She is sadly one of the most unknowable people in all of history, when all she wanted was to be around people and discover herself.

Although Kristen Stewart would never dare to compare herself to Princess Diana, in the same interview she was questioned about some element of her life that related her to her. The actress considered that the closest thing was the constant harassment to know more about her private life, but that what she has gone through does not really compare with what Diana had to suffer. Although the actress does not remember the news of the tragic death, she did grow up knowing a little more about the figure and long before reading the script she knew that she would take the opportunity or feel like a coward for not trying despite the fear and the possible comments of the public.

