The advantages of cryptocurrencies for its users might seem incomplete if the importance of trading is not taken into account. Thousands of people were successful with their bets on the various pairs. However, the risks are great due to multiple factors within this market. To decrease the chances of disappointment, users must choose a suitable platform. On this occasion, a review of an important cryptocurrency exchange is offered, ideal for trading tokens, KuCoin.

Main data of the KuCoin exchange

KYC history and process

This platform debuted in the crypto market in September 2017 and is headquartered in Seychelles. Likewise, its usability is international, that is, it is not limited to use in its place of origin. It should be noted that the technical architecture of the platform was created in 2013.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the platform complies with security protocols against money laundering and other crimes. To do this, you have the KYC modality or meet your client. With this, the identity of the users is verified to avoid illicit use of the exchange.

It is emphasized that this feature is optional. However, not verifying the account means there are limitations. Thus, unverified users have a withdrawal limit of 1 Bitcoin every 24 hours. Regarding trading there are no daily limits.

Importance of the exchange

According to the CoinMarketCap.com portal, KuCoin, the target exchange for this review, is in the top 5 of the most important in the world. This speaks volumes for the firm’s prestige in rubbing shoulders with giants like Binance.

At the same time, the fact that the platform has a simple interface becomes important. The latter makes it ideal for new and inexperienced users, since it allows to operate without major complications. At the same time, experienced users have tools to match their demands.

The characteristics of this platform allowed KuCoin to earn the nickname of the “people’s exchange”. This, thanks to the possibilities and non-discrimination towards users regardless of the size of the capital they have. Currently, on the platform of this firm, you can trade spot, margins, futures, P2P, staking and other forms.

Apart from being in the top 5 of CoinMarketCap, it is also listed by Forbes as one of the most important cryptocurrency exchanges in the world.

Competitive commissions

One of the outstanding characteristics of this review of the KuCoin exchange is the competitiveness of its commissions. This makes the platform very attractive to users. It can be said that from the beginning the advantages are obvious. In that sense, it does not have an entry limit except the one imposed by the respective blockchains of the coins and tokens that are offered for trade.

KuCoin’s commission structure starts with 0.1% and offers a wide range of options to enjoy very low commissions. One of the most popular is to pay commissions with the native token of the KCS platform. With this, users have a fee discount of 20%.

On the other hand, by holding or increasing the volume of trade with KCS, it allows users to increase the VIP level. This ultimately translates into lower commissions.

Fiat money service

Another important area of ​​the exchange is that it offers support for more than 50 fiat currencies. These include USD, EUR, and others. In addition, it has the service of KuCoin Fiat Account, the P2P market and the varieties of Simplex and Banxa.

In the countries of the European Union, the low commissions in relation to services and use of fiat stand out. Better benefits have the users of some nations like India and Vietnam with 0%.

Platform security

Until 2020, the KuCoin platform was presented as one of the most hermetic and undefeated in the entire crypto market. However, that year it was attacked by hackers, who took advantage of a vulnerability in the platform to steal funds from users.

Despite this, the rapid management of the KuCoin exchange board allowed the creation of alliances and cooperation with other firms. In the end, the company managed to recover more than 80% of the funds stolen. In addition, with its own funds, it returned the coins to the users who were affected.

With this performance, despite the fact that in many ways it was something negative for the image, in the long term it increased respect for the platform. The latter, due to the fact that it moved responsibly and diligently in the defense of the capital of its users.

For more information you can visit the official KuCoin site.

