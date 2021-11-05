After the premiere of the new Marvel movie, Eternals – 58%, criticism of the film did not take long to appear. So far, opinions remain very divided and many negative comments are circulating on the Internet. Actor Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo, a member of the Eternals, responded to the criticism the film has received for the inclusion of LGBTQ + characters, and hints that the public criticizing this inclusion is to blame for the bad early reviews. and a possible failure at the box office.

We also recommend: Eternals: actor says homoparental couple will save lives

Kumail Nanjani, actor, comedian and producer of Pakistani origin, is known for his participation in the famous Silicon Valley series – 94% was also nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Original Screenplay for the film The Big Sick: An Inseparable Love – 98%, which he wrote and starred in. This man of many talents has defended Eternals firmly and hope that people will go to see the movie before jumping to conclusions.

The inclusion of LGBTQ + characters has caused much controversy among viewers, making the film the subject of homophobic criticism and racist comments. The actor has not remained silent and through Twitter reacted to an article by The Direct, which reports that Eternals was bombarded with unfavorable comments on the IMDb site.

It seems like we are bothering the right people. Eternals premieres on November 5

This tweet is no longer available, as the actor chose to delete it from his account. The motive for such action is not known with certainty, however, the publication quickly spread across the internet before it was withdrawn. The phrase “we are bothering the right people” clearly refers to people who do not agree with the diversity of the film, this means, according to the judgment of Kumail, that the excess of negative reviews on IMDb, are driven by homophobia, unjustified hateful comments, from individuals who had not even seen the film.

Do not miss: Eternals: Fans React to Harry Styles’ Future in the MCU

Eternals , directed by Chloé Zhao, is a cinematographic proposal that breaks with the mold of previous Marvel films, with new ideas and diverse characters, adding themes that had not been touched by other films of the superhero genre. The uproar among the audience was caused by the arrival of Phastos (played by Brian Tyree Henry), the first openly gay superhero in a Marvel movie.

There are other examples of films where cast members talk about how situations related to discrimination, homophobia, racism and misogyny have caused a film to fail at the box office. Such is the case of the director of Charlie’s Angels – 31%, who in an interview with the Herald Sun, commented that it is possible that the failure of her film is due to the fact that male audiences are not interested in watching action films starring women.

Look, people have to buy tickets to this movie too. This movie has to make money. If this movie does not generate income, it reinforces a stereotype in Hollywood that men will not see women make action films.

Another case similar to this we saw with the movie Terminator: Hidden Fate – 62%, directed by Tim Miller, who described the authors of the negative reviews of the film as “closet misogynists.” The cases of these three feature films are very similar, however it is expected that Eternals do not suffer the same fate at the box office. Eternals It has already been released in theaters, we recommend that you go see it and draw your own conclusions about the film.

In case you missed it: Salma Hayek reveals Harvey Weinstein yelled at her on set and didn’t allow her to “look ugly”