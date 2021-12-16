At present, few are the names that outweigh that of Sergio ‘el Kun’ Agüero when it comes to soccer. This Wednesday, Argentine has announced his retirement from the courts due to a medical problem, a sad ending but one that does not overshadow his prolific career, always at the top of world football.

A cardiac arrhythmia is what has taken the striker off the pitch, just after winning his only America Cup beside Lionel messi, one of his best friends with whom he was never able to play as a teammate at the club level. Just when Omen arrived at Barcelona, ​​’La flega’ went to Paris Saint Germain.

At the age of 33, Kun ended his career as a footballer because “Health is first”. The announcement was made in the stands of the Barcelona stadium, the Camp Nou, but it resonated around the world.

Head down and with tears, Sergio confirmed his retirement accompanied by the president of Barcelona, ​​but also the coach Pep Guardiola, who directed it for several years at the English club Manchester City.

“This conference is to inform you that I have decided to stop playing professional soccer. It is a very hard time, but I am very happy for the decision I made. The first thing is my health ”, explained the Argentine international.

“I made the decision ten days ago. I did my best to see if there was any hope, but there hasn’t been much ”said the Argentine player, who revealed that “sure” he will continue to be linked to football.

Last 30th of October, Agüero had to retire before the end of the first part of the Spanish league match against Alavés due to chest discomfort that was later found to have been caused by a cardiac arrhythmia, the agency details ..

The genius of Kun Agüero

Aguero abruptly ends a brilliant career. In 2003, debuted with only 15 years in the Independiente from Argentine Avellaneda, made the leap to Europe with the Atlético de Madrid (2006-2011) and became a legend for 10 years at Manchester City (2011-2021), where he ended his stage being the top scorer in club history English with 260 goals.

He signed free last summer for him Barcelona and he only played 165 minutes divided into five duels.

In the Argentine national team, he became a luxury squire of Leo Messi, and last summer he conquered the America Cup. Along with Messi he had also won the Olympic title, in Beijing 2008.

