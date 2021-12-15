

Sergio Agüero hangs up his boots at 33 years of age.

Photo: Andreu Dalmau / .

The Argentine player Sergio “Kun” Agüero announced this Wednesday, at the age of 33, his retirement from professional football due to cardiac arrhythmia who suffered on October 30 in a match with FC Barcelona, ​​his last club as a professional player, a decision he has made because, according to what he said, “Health is first”.

The announcement took place at an event held in the stands of Camp Nou, which was attended, among others, by the president of the Catalan entity, Joan Laporta, the Barcelona squad, and Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager, club in which Agüero played between the years 2011 and 2021.

“This conference is to communicate that I have decided to stop playing professional soccer. It is a very hard time, but I am very happy for the decision I made. The first thing is my health ”, explained between tears the Argentine international, former player of Independiente de Avellaneda, Atlético de Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona.

The Barça club installed a platform in the stadium’s grandstand, where they also placed a screen with a photo of the player with Barcelona’s jacket and the message “Culer once, culer forever.”

Aguero appeared after noon, accompanied on the lectern by Laporta, and sat in a chair next to the president. He was crying for three minutes until he started a speech explaining the reasons for his decision.

“I made the decision ten days ago. I did my best to see if there was any hope, but there haven’t been many ”, said the Argentine player, who revealed that “sure” he will continue to be linked to football.

On October 30, Agüero had to retire before the end of the first part of the LaLiga match against Alavés due to chest discomfort which was later found to have been caused due to a cardiac arrhythmia.

On November 1, the club issued a statement informing that the footballer would be discharged while it was evaluated. “The effectiveness of the treatment to determine your recovery process ”. Finally, doctors have determined that this heart ailment it will not allow you to continue playing in the elite.

“When I had my first physical test at the clinic, the doctors called me to tell me that there was a very big possibility that he did not continue as a professional. It was not easy, I had been processing it because of what the doctor told me. When they called me and told me it was finalIt took me a few more days to process it, ”he said.

However, Kun sent an optimistic message about what happened: “In the end what happened to me now, at 33 years old, is positive; because today I’m telling it ”.

After his speech, the Argentine was more relaxed answering questions from journalists to review your career.

Agüero, recognized that he would have liked to win more things, Although he was very happy with the titles achieved at the club and national team level.

Aguero abruptly ends a brilliant career. In 2003, debuted with only 15 years in the Argentine Independiente de Avellaneda, he made the leap to Europe with the sheepskin of the Atlético de Madrid (2006-2011) and became a legend for 10 years in the Manchester City 2011-2021, where he ended his stage being the top scorer in the history of the English club with 260 goals.

He signed free last summer for Barcelona and he only played 165 minutes spread over five duels.

In the Argentine national teama became a luxury squire for Leo Messi, and last summer he won the Copa América. Along with Messi he had also won the Olympic title, in Beijing 2008.

When asked how he would define his career, the former player smiled to close the act: “I prefer that people say what I deserve, that they put the name they want in my career. I am not going to say that I am a crack ”.

The event closed with a family photo with, among others, Antonio Lopez, representing Atlético de Madrid, Pep Guardiola, the City’s sporting director, Txiki Begiristain, and the Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez.

