The mighty triumph of Saul Alvarez upon Caleb Plant it is on everyone’s lips. This Saturday, in which it was considered by many as the fight of the year, The Mexican defeated his American counterpart by knockout -in the eleventh round- and unified all four super middleweight belts, becoming the first Latin American to achieve this achievement.

Canelo, today’s best pound-for-pound player, didn’t let the fight get through the scorecards and dropped Plant in the penultimate round, leaving his record at 57-1-2, with 39 fast-track wins. Now, he holds the titles of the World Boxing Council (WBC), the World Association (WBA), the World Organization (WBO) and the International Federation (IBF).

Plant and Canelo met this Saturday, with victory by knockout for the Mexican.

After such a triumph, the Mexican boxer received a lot of greetings and congratulations from other sports personalities. The one who took the opportunity to send him a message was Sergio Agüero, who was aware of what happened at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, while he continues his recovery from the heart problem he had recently.

Álvarez achieved victory in the eleventh round.

“Congratulations champion”, wrote this Sunday morning the Barcelona striker, within his Instagram story next to an image of Canelo – stealing him -, in which he wore a crown and the belts won once the fight was over.

The story uploaded by Kun. Photo / Capture: Instagram.

THE RECOVERY OF THE KUN AGÜERO

In the last week There was a lot of concern in Barcelona and in the Argentine National Team about Kun’s departure during the first half of the game against Alavés. The Argentine suffered a cardiac arrhythmia and remained hospitalized for 48 hours, although later the club issued an official statement on his health and announced a minimum leave of 90 days.

Kun recovers from a heart problem.

“The player Kun Agüero has undergone a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure by Dr. Josep Brugada. He is low and during the next three months the effectiveness of the treatment will be evaluated to determine his recovery process”, wrote the Blaugrana institution in a letter.

[COMUNICADO MÉDICO] The player Kun Agüero has undergone a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure by dr. Josep Brugada. It is low and during the next three months the effectiveness of the treatment will be evaluated to determine its recovery process pic.twitter.com/PQ930D9vKd – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) November 1, 2021

While he recovers, within the ample period of time that the culé team had, Kun was aware of what happened between Canelo and Plant, waiting to return to the courts.

