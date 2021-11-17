A little over a year ago, no one would have believed that Belinda and Christian Nodal would become an example of love at “first sight”, as they have silenced those who always questioned their feelings.

It should be remembered that celebrities began their romance when they were coaches in the Mexican version of “La Voz”, and within the program they made their relationship official, but the criticism was immediate.

And it is that from the age difference between the two, to the tattoos that she “forced” the group singer to do, many have questioned their relationship.

But they have been the ones who have ignored the criticisms and comments that have compared them to the protagonists of “The Hunger Games”, because like the film, many say that both are together for publicity.

This theory has made a lot of noise among those who still do not believe in the true feelings of celebrities, because since they are together they have not stopped appearing in different Mexican and American media.

Very soon the couple will arrive at the altar. Photo: IG / belindapop

However, both the blue-eyed and the one born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa have been happier than ever and proof of them are the few events in which they have been seen together.

Proof of this is the parade to which Nodal accompanied his future wife, but conquered one of the most controversial influencers on the network.

Kuno got crushed by Nodal?

The influencer’s fame began shortly before the pandemic, just when he began to gain popularity through social networks such as Instagram and TikTok where he has just over 23 million followers.

His extravagant image and personality have made him the target of several criticisms, as some of his comments have sounded on the web and have made a lot of noise.

The internet star has had a number of issues due to her unique personality. Photo: IG / papikunno

The most recent was the declaration and desire to be the singer in one of the most important sporting events of all: the Super Bowl 2022 halftime.

“Well, right now we mainly have music ahead of us, so maybe it is very far in the future, but if I put my mind to it, I’m going to do it and of course I want to do the halftime of the Super Bowl,” Kunno said.

But now, it has been he who shared that he has long wanted to have a stable and loving partner, just as Christian Nodal is with Belinda, because through Instagram he shared a series of videos.

His wishes to become an international star have gradually come true. Photo: IG / papikunno

In one of them you can see Christian Nodal humming “My Beautiful Betrayal” of the so-called “Princess of Latin Pop”, so the influences were amazed and assured that he wants a partner like him.

“If my boyfriend doesn’t see me like that, I don’t want it,” wrote the tiktoker, who did not stop filming the reactions that Nodal had, because that was not the only moment in which he was very in love with Beli, since at no time did he take his eyes off him.

