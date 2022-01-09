Key facts:

The “know your customer” (KYC) and “anti money laundering” (AML) policies applied by regulated bitcoin companies were described as ineffective during a debate held within the framework of the Keys Fest 2022 conference, organized by the Home platform. The talk was called “Bitcoin Privacy 101: tips, tricks and magic on chain”, and had as speakers Janine Römer (J9) and Matt Odell, both dedicated to Bitcoin (BTC) and privacy.

The exhibitors agreed that the majority of users still do not internalize the value of the information they share with custodial companies and regulated exchanges. According to Matt Odell, who is a journalist and has been involved in multiple projects related to Bitcoin, privacy and open source, in some cases the KYC information shared with exchanges “may be even more valuable than the Bitcoin itself.”

«When we talk about what the situation means [de la solicitud de datos privados], it means that most regulated brokers and exchanges offering Bitcoin services are essentially creating a list of bitcoiners that is never deleted, and their Bitcoin transaction history is not anonymous. Then yes [el usuario] it is not following privacy best practices, future transaction history, after removal from service, can also be tracked in terms that include real-time balances, “explained Odell.

In addition, the researcher said that the fact that exchanges handle data KYC is not really effective in stopping criminals, as they could simply buy or steal this information, making users more vulnerable.

For her part, Janine Römer, who defines herself as a Bitcoin investigative journalist, privacy and surveillance, believes that the issue is complicated in the case of generations grown in the era of technology and Internet 2.0, where private data is share “by default”.

“People between 15 and 20 years old, psychologically have not realized that. They haven’t really realized the degree to which they are exposed. Just because they are at home and surrounded by four walls, they don’t know that when they are using the internet they are not only projecting themselves onto the world but allowing other people’s projections into their space and I think we really haven’t understood the degree to which that affects us individually and also as a society ”, commented the researcher, also known as J9.

In his opinion, it happens in a similar way for those who enter Bitcoin and use an exchange to buy it, as someone suggested to them, unaware that there are ways to get it without compromising your privacy up front. «As a result of that, [los exchanges] they know who you are and many of them connect to what is called chain analysis or blockchain analysis services, which will basically analyze where your coins are coming from when they enter the Exchange, or if you are the one who sends Bitcoin to the exchange » .

The speakers made reference to the multiple cases in which exchange user accounts were closed or frozen for using coinjoin services after having withdrawn funds from the platform. Exchanges can notice this by making use of blockchain analytics.

Janine Römer and Matt Odell agree that privacy in the digital age comes down to individual understanding that you can make your own choices.

For both researchers, privacy in the digital age comes down to individual understanding that you can make your own choices. According to Odell, it’s about “giving your consent to provide information and understanding what information you are providing.”

In this sense, aware that “it can be overwhelming” for some people “to try to buy Bitcoin or mine Bitcoin and earn Bitcoin without using one of these KYC providers”, Odell recommended limiting the use of services of this type. Use just one broker, don’t sign up for eight different services that require you to take a selfie, scan your driver’s license, or put in all your personal information. Try to limit that information as much as possible.

Matt Odell believes that the awareness on digital privacy will come sadly because of leaks and hacks. «[Los usuarios] They will begin to realize how much information is being shared and hopefully they will go looking for tools, resources and education to improve their situation.

In this regard, Janine Römer believes that the best strategy is to be proactive about it. That is why she took the opportunity to inform that the first part of a free course on privacy prepared by her is now available on the Casa Academy platform website. Römer reported that this first module refers to privacy “off chain” (outside the chain), so the topic of bitcoin will not be discussed in depth, but how to use privacy tools and change behavior.