The night of August 25, 2020, Kyle rittenhouse I walked through the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, not knowing that her life would be about to change. The 17-year-old man allegedly murdered two people with a firearm and wounded another amid the race riots in that state.

Now, Rittenhouse faces different charges that they could put you in jail for life if found guilty, while he argues that acted in self defense in a new trial that has the United States divided.

Related news

“I didn’t want to kill anyone, I wanted to stop the people who were attacking me,” Rittenhouse said.

Response from Rittenhouse came to answer a question from the prosecutor Thomas binger on whether his intention was to murder everyone he shot, according to the agency ..

PHOTO: .

The Kyle Rittenhouse case

The young man is currently being prosecuted for allegedly killing two people during the chaos unleashed in Kenosha after a Police officer will shoot African-American Jacob Blake in the back, who was left paraplegic.

That episode caused a wave of protests against police brutality with the black community, and two days later, on August 25, Rittenhouse, in that same city, killed two protesters and wounded a third. The young man admitted to using “deadly force” against his alleged victims that night.

During his statements, Kyle indicated that one of the deceased, Joseph Rosenbaum, threw him a bag and a chain, and that he heard a person who was with him saying “Catch him, kill him.”

At that moment, the then teenager, who was running, heard a shot behind him, while Rosenbaum was chasing him.

“As I turned around, Mr. Rosembaum was coming towards me with his hands outstretched, I remember his hand on the barrel of my gun,” said the defendant, who acknowledged that he shot the victim four times.

Rittenhouse, who was residing at the time in the state of Illinois, faces five charges, including willful murder in the first degree and attempted murder in first grade, and has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

The Prosecutor’s Office maintains that theRittenhouse’s actions constitute a homicide, but his lawyers allege that he opened fire in self-defense.

PHOTO: .

The prosecution has characterized the young man as a “teenage vigilante” who traveled from Illinois to Kenosha with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle to join other gunmen who saw themselves as guardians of local businesses.

A few months ago, the then president Donald trump defended Rittenhouse, a sympathizer of the now ex-president, and refused to meet with the family of the African American Blake.

Meanwhile, his trial has generated even more division in the United States, between those who believe he was actually acting in self-defense and those who have arguments similar to those of the prosecution.

Follow Herald USA on Google news, make CLICK HERE

CRS