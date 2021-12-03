12/03/2021 at 18:44 CET

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has considered Kylian Mbappé as “the best player in the world today” as part of his visit to the headquarters of the French Football Federation (FFF). UEFA’s top leader met with the president of the FFF, Noel Le Graet. The meeting is due to protocol issues, in order to maintain fluid relations with the state football federations, in this case, that of the French country.

France’s team is on top

During his stay, Ceferin has been full of praise for French football stars, both today and in the past: “Michel Platini was, in his time, the best player or one of the best in the world. Later, Zinedine Zidane was also a player“After the chronological review of the best talents in the history of France, praise came to the PSG striker, Mbappé and the French national team:” The French team is also very strong, they are at the top! “.

The guest at the headquarters of the French Football Federation also had good words for the work of the FFF, which maintains the country as one of the powers of world football: “It is a great federation, it has been very successful. It has just won the last edition of the Nations League, as well as the last of the World Cup. France has produced many great footballers.” Ceferin himself has admitted the need to maintain feedback between UEFA and the different federations: “It is important to have good relations with all member associations of UEFA.”

The UEFA official also emphasized the ravages that the pandemic has left in European football: “European football, clubs and licensees have suffered greatly from the coronavirus crisis. I want to send you a message of hope, above all. I am sure that this crisis will end soon and that we will return to normal life. Football suffered, but he managed to cope and quickly return to a normal life. He was one of the quickest to do it, because everyone missed football so much when the stadiums were empty. I think of football but also of the whole of society “.