

Mbappé has been clear and unlike last year, he agrees to score fewer goals and win more titles.

The French attacker, Kylian Mbappé is increasingly mature at the football level, to the point of starting to set priorities in your career, leaving aside the individual and thinking about the importance of collective goals such as championships.

Mbappé comes from a spectacular 2020-2021 academic year, in which individually He shone like never before scoring up to 40 goals, However, the footballer himself realized that so many annotations do not count at the end of the season if titles are not achieved with them, as he reflected in an interview for the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) television channel.

“In the end, you wonder if 50 goals are worth scoring if you don’t win. So let’s say this time I would rather score less, make decisive passes and that we win the championship and the Champions League ”, he pointed.

“Of course – he adds – that individual goals are fine, but if you don’t win, you don’t enjoy them more than half. So the objective is to win titles, it is the most important thing ”, he stressed.

Likewise, Mbappé knows that he has the potential to be a megastar and create his own story, so he recognizes that to achieve that he must not only think about the statistical factor. “I think you have to create emotion,” he says.

In turn, the young world champion with France denied that it is difficult to perform well when surrounded by many stars. ”It’s a question of balance. I believe that when you have great players in your environment, the best thing is that they are happy because you are also going to benefit. Even if you don’t score, you are going to enjoy it and you are going to win titles, which is what we are for ”.

On the other hand, Mbappé considers himself a very friendly player and claims that speaking several languages ​​helps him to have great communication, even with those who do not speak French.

In turn, he commented that the fact of being at PSG since 2017 and being one of the oldest, they make him feel like one of the leaders in the dressing room, so he tries to help those who need it because he is convinced that “we will need each player to win and the time for each one will come.”

Finally Mbappé explains that he needs pressure and that for him it is something positive and he likes it. “I do not have any problem with that. On the contrary, it seems to me that this prevents you from falling asleep and makes you more regular for your team ”, he declared.

