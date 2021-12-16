Kylie Jenner is already on the countdown to receive the stork for the second time. Although she has once again been very reserved with her sweet wait, the baby is expected to be born in late January or early February. The nerves and excitement of receiving a new member of the family are something he shares with his famous sisters, which is why Khloé went to work to celebrate a very Kardashian-style baby shower, which was full of luxury and select guests. And we would have liked to be there!

© GrosbyGroupKylie Jenner at her sister Khloé Kardashian’s Christmas party

Everything was carried out with great discretion, so much so that the guests were only very close family and friends of the creator of Kylie Cosmetics. Despite this, the details of this big day over the weekend could not be hidden, such as the massage station that Khloé installed to ensure that attendees were as relaxed as possible.

As is tradition at Kardashian parties, there was a candy station full of goodies for everyone to leave with a good taste in their mouths. To ensure that no images of the party were escaped by third parties, Khloé ensured the privacy of the venue with tents around the tables.

A difficult time for the Kardashian sisters – Jenner

Although the upcoming birth of Kylie Jenner’s baby has the Kardashian family very happy, details and scandals are not lacking in their daily lives. Kim Kardashian is not only going through a divorce with Kanye West at the moment that he is given a new opportunity with Pete Davidson. The mother of four faces the antics of her eldest daughter North, who did a live on Tik Tok a few days ago without mom’s permission. In it he showed the details of his house, something that Kim tries to keep in the most private.

© Kylie JennerKylie Jenner could give birth in late January or early February

Khloé, meanwhile, is in the middle of a controversy since a few days ago it was revealed that the father of her daughter True, Tristan Thompson, is expecting a new baby from his coach, Maralee Nichols. The woman also made several publications about the famous family, which led Tristan to accept that he will be a father for the third time.

