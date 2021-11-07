Kylie Jenner and Stormi were at the Travis Scott concert | INSTAGRAM

It was this Friday, November 5 at night when a very tragic event happened at the festival ASTROWORLD In Houston, while Travis Scott was singing on stage, eight people unfortunately ended up losing their lives.

As the head of the authorities recounted and named them, it was an avalanche of crowds that caused the havoc.

Of course, the rapper’s name is trending and being discussed on social networks, as well as people who seek to hold the rapper responsible.

At this time, information has emerged that has greatly concerned Travis’s followers and much more those of his partner, it is said that Kylie jenner (pregnant) and its daughter Stormi they were at the concert.

It is not known exactly what happened that night, but what we do know is that it was an audience of 50,000 people, this thanks to the fact that the tickets were finished to avoid a supposed accumulation, something that could not be avoided, because public was swinging forward trying to get as close to the stage.

Despite the fact that the organizers of the festival assure that they were taking care of these details, the public ended up going crazy.

Many attendees have dedicated themselves to using their emotions and feelings about what they lived in that place, even the artist had to have the show several times realizing what something was happening, however, it seems to be and everything indicates that he was not aware of what lives had been lost until after the show ended and the news began to emerge.



Kylie Jenner posted this statement on her Instagram.

Of course, the rapper is receiving negative opinions and many are not accusing him of ignoring what was happening before his eyes, but as we mentioned before it seems that he had not realized what was really happening.

In fact, in one of the stories of the beautiful socialite, Kylie Jenner, we could read what was in the place with her daughter, however they were far from the place, fortunately they were saved by having been in a sheltered place.

However, Kylie Jenner also expressed her ailments and her discomfort due to what happened, explaining that both the singer and she did not realize what was happening until it ended, she even continued recording videos and enjoying the show, while he also tried finish your job.