The Astroworld Festival, which took place last Friday at NGR Park in Houston, Texas, ended in tragedy. While Travis scott he was on stage and his partner, Kylie jenner He enjoyed the concert with his daughter Stormi Webster, an avalanche of people unleashed among the crowd, which caused the death of eight people and hundreds of injuries. Kylie – who is expecting her second child with Travis—As well as their three-year-old daughter and sister, Kendall, who was with them at the concert, were unharmed, yet they have spoken out about this terrible event. The businesswoman broke the silence and assured that both she and Travis are “devastated and devastated.”

© GettyImagesTravis Scott performing at the ‘Astroworld Festival’ in Houston, Texas on Friday, November 5



In a statement posted on her social media, Kylie Jenner commented: “My thoughts and prayers go out to all those who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by the events of yesterday. And also for Travis, who I know cares deeply for his Houston fans. ” In her message, Jenner sympathized with those who lost a loved one in the unfortunate events of Friday, November 5, and sent them her condolences. “I send my condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the recovery of all who have been affected.”

This statement comes after the controversy was released in which it is ensured that Travis continued singing minutes after the unfortunate incident occurred, where eight people, between 14 and 27 years old, were crushed by the crowd. In her message, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, assured that neither she nor her partner knew what was happening in full concert. “I want to clarify that we were not aware of any deaths until the news came out later and in no way would he have continued acting,” he explained. A source close to Travis told PEOPLE that he could not see what was happening because of the lights that were blinding him and thought that maybe someone had passed out, as is often the case at some shows.

As for the interpreter, he also used his networks to express himself in the face of the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival, which mourned eight families. “My prayers are with the families and all those affected by what happened at the Astroworld Festival.” In addition to his condolences, the 30-year-old singer said he was “committed to working with the Houston community to heal and support families in need.” Scott also offered his “full support” to the Houston Police Department, which is currently investigating the causes of the stampede.