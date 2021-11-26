Kylie Jenner calculated the date of birth of her new child | INSTAGRAM

The Kardashian jenner are waiting for a new member of the family, the second child of the young sister, Kylie Jenner, who after her return with Travis Scott decided to have another love fruit.

We all heard the news officially on September 7th when we could see a video in which he decided to make this situation public, with tender moments that were captured and shared in a tender edition.

Despite what many think it could have been a slip or a neglect On the part of the couple, it seems that this was not the case and that everything was very planned, some sources close to the family even revealed that the days were calculated for the birth to be the same month as that of their first daughter.

And is that Stormi is born in February and you may want to celebrate the two birthdays on the same dates, a theory that has caused controversy in social networks and that has divided opinions among users who consider that it is surely a coincidence.

However, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics remains very quiet on her social networks and in fact has not uploaded any publication for several weeks, all thanks to what happened in ASTROWORLD.



Kylie Jenner could have planned the arrival of her new baby. | Instagram @ Kyliejenner

So far it is not known if it will be a boy or a girl, another situation that keeps the audience incognito and very excited to know what this new arrival will be about, many thinking that it is a boy thanks to a blue outfit that he used to time to launch her Kylie Baby line.

In case you did not know, in the month of October he launched this new line of baby creams, thinking about the well-being of his daughter and also of all the babies in the world, a dream that he always wanted to fulfill and that now that he has been so successful in their brands has been able to perform.

However, it is also very important to mention that recently her social media fans have stopped supporting her, many Internet users have expressed their opinion against her because of what happened at her partner’s concert, in which unfortunately several people lost their lives, for what they have written several messages to him where they say to him that they will not be supporting his sales in any of his next launches.