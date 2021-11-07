Related news

The last concert of Travis scott (30 years old), rapper and boyfriend of Kylie jenner (24), ended in misfortune. A stampede that occurred during the artist’s performance at the festival that he organizes, Astroworld, left eight dead and dozens injured. A tragic event that has shocked the youngest of the Kardashians, who a few hours ago broke her silence after receiving hundreds of criticisms for her attitude to the event.

Kylie Jenner has spoken through her Instagram stories with an emotional message of support for all the victims. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers with everyone who lost their lives, was injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s event. And also for Travis, who I know cares deeply about his fans and the Houston community, “the young model began writing, before settling all kinds of doubts and explaining, in reality, how she found out about this tragic episode.

“I want to make it clear that we were not aware of any deaths until the news came out after the show. If we had known, we would not have continued filming or acting, “said Kylie Jenner, who has been criticized for not stopping the performance of Travis Scott while the avalanche occurred.” I send my condolences to all the families during this difficult time and I will be praying for the healing of all those who have been affected, “concluded the influencer, who was present at the show with her daughter Stormi (3) and his sister Kendall (26).

Kylie’s words match Travis Scott’s, who has also sent a message through social networks, shortly before his partner. “My prayers are with the families and all those affected by what happened at the Astroworld Festival,” said the rapper, who claims to be “committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support families in need.” In addition, he has offered his “full support” to the Houston police department, charged with investigating the event to clarify the causes that caused the deadly avalanche among the public. “I am devastated and could never imagine something like this happening. I will do everything I can to keep you informed of what is happening, “he concluded.

The investigation

The fire services explained that the incident occurred when the crowd attending the concert began to “compress towards the front of the stage”. This situation caused scenes of panic among the assistants and fights, which caused the first injuries. “The worst happened around 9:15 p.m. local time when the crowd of approximately 50,000 people began to move to the front of the stage,” Houston fire chief Samuel Peña told the media.

Organizers they stopped the concert when it was apparent that several people were injuredsaid Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. He also indicated that it was too early to determine what caused the presumed avalanche of the crowd that caused the deaths, so he rejected any speculation in this regard until the investigation is complete.

