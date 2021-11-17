Kylie Jenner Has Million Dollar Losses With Kylie Cosmetics | Instagram

Recently, they have disclosed that Kylie Cosmetics in crisis, because Kylie Jenner’s brand is having million-dollar losses and they have revealed the reason for this event that undoubtedly has the businesswoman and her fans very concerned.

That’s right, for the first time, Kylie Jenner finds herself facing monetary losses in your cosmetics company.

As you may remember, Travis Scott’s presentation at the Astroworld Festival in Houston ended in tragedy and now the rapper is facing strong accusations and lawsuits after eight people lost their lives during his concert.

According to information from witnesses, when the rapper began to sing on stage, a stampede apparently formed in which several people lost their lives.

Endless Internet users were outraged by Travis Scott, as they say that the rapper continued singing despite the crowd that was performing under the stage.

However, the singer was not the only one affected by this tragedy, and Kylie is facing a great loss of money and followers in her social networks.

After the event at the Astroworld Festival, the socialite was forced to stop its advertising operations for its cosmetic line out of respect for the families of the victims.

According to information from ‘The Sun’ magazine, the businesswoman’s makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, is having million-dollar losses.

According to a close friend of the Kardashian family, the billionaire is extremely concerned about her workers, since they are also being affected by the work stoppage.

On the other hand, currently Kylie Jenner is one of the celebrities with the most followers on Instagram around the world.

The youngest of the Kardashians already has 233 million followers on her personal account, in addition to adding another 30 million between her two business accounts: Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

The billionaire often posts on her official Instagram account her favorite photoshoots, her quirky trips, her collection of clothes and shoes, and images of her little daughter, Stormi.

However, now, fans of the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star have found a suspicious account that appears to be from Kylie.

And it is that a new verified account with the username @KylieBaby appeared on Instagram recently, and fans believe that it could be related to the billionaire businesswoman, Kylie Jenner.

In fact, the main theory is that the new profile, which currently has 23 million followers, will be related to some new Kylie brand or company.