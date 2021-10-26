Kylie Jenner is not the highest paid on Instagram, she was surpassed | INSTAGRAM

This past October 6 was the eleventh anniversary of the platform and social network Instagram, which was founded by Mike Krieger and Kevin Systrom, who wanted users to be able to share photos and videos with each other in an easier way.

This application has now passed into the hands of Facebook who managed to integrate it perfectly evolving to what it is today with its popular stories and of course the new rivers that are being a success in addition to the filters and all those characteristics that have made it so successful and for what they have attracted even the biggest stars to participate and work alongside them.

At the moment it is one of the most important applications in the world of show and entertainment providing a great source of income to several content creators among which are Dwayne Johnson The Rock who was leading the list of the best paid on Instagram, the famous actor and former wrestler, was surpassed and today we will tell you who was in charge of taking away his position.

Despite the fact that many thought that Kylie Jenner was the highest paid, the HQ magazine revealed that it is not revealing the large amounts of money that can be charged for each publication in this famous application, calculating it through the sum of its followers and other factors.

Many of the celebrities and influencers They receive indications to publish sponsored content and it was for this very reason that the magazine was in charge of investigating the specific figures of each of the celebrities who are making money with their publications by presenting this list, where we can see some important names in Hollywood.

Dwayne Johnson became number two and Kylie Jenner returned to number four however we want to know who is number one on this list and we will share it with you.



Cistiano Ronaldo earned an important place on the list.

At number 10 we have Kendall Jenner with 179 million followers so each of her publications can cost up to more than $ 1 million 53 thousand dollars.

In place number nine we have Justin Bieber who has 187 million followers and each of his publications can cost up to more than $ 1,112,000 dollars.

At number eight we have Beyoncé who has 197 million followers and the cost of her posts rises to more than $ 1,147,000.

In the seven we have Lionel Messi with 241 million followers and publications of $ 1,169,000 dollars.

At number six Kim Kardashian with 241 million followers and a $ 1,419,000 post.

In the five Selena Gomez with 249 million followers and a publication cost of $ 1,468,000.

At number four is Kylie Jenner, who was close to number one but now ranks there with 254 million followers and a publishing cost of $ 1,494,000.

At number three we have Ariana Grande with 256 million followers at a publication cost of $ 1,510,000.

As we already mentioned, Dwayne Johnson is in second place with 259 million followers and a publication cost of $ 1,523,000.

And finally we have Cristiano Ronaldo, with an incredible 322 million followers and a publication cost of $ 1,604,000.