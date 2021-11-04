Kylie Jenner reappears in networks and wears cute military outfit | INSTAGRAM

One of the most mediatic families in the world without a doubt is the Kardashian jenner and of course one of its most important and beloved members of the public is Kylie Jenner, the famous Stormi’s mother and couple of Travis scott, who keeps his fans communicated through his social networks sharing his life and even some important announcements.

However, sometimes she takes a little break and disappears for a few moments, so today we will tackle a small video with which she was in charge of showing that, despite being very busy with her projects, she dedicates a part of her time to capture yourself with your cell phone and share it through your stories.

It is a clip in which we can see the young sister of the Kardashian in traffic showing off her beauty in a military-style outfit, by the colors of her blouse as well as a face of being a bit bored, perhaps at some traffic light.

We could also appreciate that she wore some very flirty braids that adorned her beautiful face and that made her look especially pretty, a look that her fans are fascinated by, we can also appreciate that I just had a touch-up in the lips Well, they actually look impressively bulky.

Despite being a very short video, it works perfectly for her fans to spend an excellent time observing her and enjoying her company, even if it is digitally, something that they thank her for because they love being able to have a little approach to their daily life and they thanked her for the gesture.

In addition, currently in his stories he is already uploading many more pieces of entertainment, such as, for example, he shared that he was having dinner in an elegant place and that he also visited the famous Starbucks coffee chain with his family and all the sisters showed off the glasses that they they delivered with a Christmas theme a date that is getting closer and closer.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COQUETO VIDEO



Kylie Jenner shares her best moments on social media for her fans.

We could also see that he and his partner Travis Scott attended a baseball game where they presented one of their brands, “Cactus Jack”, with shirts in the style of sports.

We can also see that they were accompanied by their little Stormi and Kendall Jenner, who was considered their most valuable player, as we could read on a card that the rapper carried.

In dreams we will continue to share with you the great beauty of Kylie Jenner and of course the news and everything interesting that arises about this beautiful socialite that does not stop improving herself and launching new products.