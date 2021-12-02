Kylie Jenner reappears in social networks and generates more doubts | INSTAGRAM

The popular American model, Kylie Jenner, has been missing from her social networks since November 4, after the tragedy happened in ASTROWORLD, concert of Travis scott in which eight people lost their lives.

Since then he had uploaded a few stories clarifying that she was in the place but did not know what had happened until later, asking for respect and also dedicating a few words to the families who lost on this sad day.

Now after several weeks of not uploading anything at all, his more than 280 million followers were surprised to see that he had published some new stories, since he was previously one of the stars with the highest activity in his networks and that I shared something almost every day.

However, the stories were not what everyone expected, maybe a normal return or some moment in his life, some news about his baby or something like that, but this was not the case, it was only celebrating the anniversary of one of its lines makeup.

This situation worries fans of the socialite, who are still waiting for their second son With Travis Scott, Stormi’s new little brother, many wonder if he will ever return to posting on their networks in a normal way.



Kylie Jenner shares a few stories after weeks of silence.

And we do not know exactly what is going through his head or what is the specific reason why he prefers not to upload anything, a good time has passed and despite the bad comments that I have received, many hope that he will publish something soon normally.

But of course there are also users who are happy that I no longer published anything, some even asked them not to launch any collection in any of their brands for this Christmas, assuring that they would not support it and that they should be doing something for them. families who went through those bitter moments at their partner’s concert.

So far Kylie Jenner has not said anything else, in Show News we will continue to watch her waiting for a new image from her and of course we will be sharing with you all the information that comes to light about the younger sister of the Kardashians Jenner.