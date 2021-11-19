Kylie Jenner removed her piercings for some excellent advice | INSTAGRAM

The famous businesswoman and model, Kylie Jenner, is currently considered one of the most important representatives of fashion and the Fashion, an industry that has grown enormously and that she herself has been in charge of elevating it with her makeup products and her excellent way of modeling.

However, before being what we see today, the young woman had many stages and one of them was that of the piercings, something that did not last long thanks to some excellent advice she received from one of the people who work with her.

In all its history it has had looks very fun and flirtatiousIt was also how we could see her on some occasion full of piercings, in total she had nine in her ears, however this situation worried one of her stylists, who apart from struggling a bit with her hairstyles also thought about the trademarks.

its stylist he considered that the luxury brands he wanted to collaborate Perhaps he would doubt it with her at the time of seeing that presentation full of earrings, so she recommended and gave him the advice to leave the piercings forever.

This advice was very important in her career and in fact it is something that you should be quite grateful for as a stylist, thanks to this she managed to see if it was even more sophisticated and elegant, thus also losing that rebellious teenager cap that there are many brands was not going to suit them.



Kylie Jenner in her teenage and rebellious stage with her 9 piercings.

In addition, that also allowed her to have an image so strong and so clean that her own brands obtained that same character, Kylie Cosmetics took off and became one of the companies with the highest income thanks to the Internet, she herself is in charge of advertising it on Instagram with photos of herself and some other models.

The Influencer has also had the opportunity to participate with incredible brands in addition to her own creations, representing very important advertising campaigns of the most important brands that you can think of, in her only 24 years she has earned incredible amounts of money and continue to do so.

In Show News we will continue to share with you these interesting facts about Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s partner and the younger sister of the Kardashian Jenners who never stop surprising with the excellent decisions she has made throughout her career that have taken her to where is today, at the top.