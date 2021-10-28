Kylie Jenner reveals her closet is a temple of shoes and bags | INSTAGRAM

The famous businesswoman and American influencer Kylie Jenner has shown on several occasions that she has one of the most incredible houses and with the most impressive spaces of all the stars in the world of showHowever, very few times he had allowed us to enter to observe his shelves or closets, where of course he has collections of clothes and shoes.

On this occasion, he showed us an incredible corner of his dressing room, in a photo that impressed his more than 278 million followers who could not believe what they were seeing, because it is quite a temple of shoes and bags, from amazing designers and brands.

It is a piece of entertainment that he shared as a publication on his official Instagram a few hours ago, welcoming autumn and the colors that they will use for this session where the weather has already changed and therefore their style must also to do so.

On each of the shelves we can see different shoes from colors suitable for season such as golden black coffee and tree-like tones that change their colors and drop their leaves, so she has been inspired by nature for this great collection.

In the upper part, he placed seven bags also of different material textures and colors that combine perfectly with each of his shoes and outfits.

Immediately upon publication, she received more than 3,500,000 likes, a quite impressive number, despite the fact that it is not a snapshot of her figure or of her in a swimsuit, which are the ones that normally receive much more attention, but like her too. He has many followers, they enjoyed too much observing these types of details and what has allowed us to enter that special corner of their home.



But that’s not all because in the comments her fans were in charge of telling her that she is a queen and that she did not expect anything less from her tastes, in addition to that some felt that economic difference they have with the young woman who has not stopped being successful in the business world thanks to its products and its brands that have not stopped selling.

In addition, in his profile, he shared that he has some products from his sister Kim Kardashian ready to be delivered and also showed what was inside the boxes and they were some impressive sets of clothes that he loved and that he is willing to use as well.

He was also sharing a photo shoot that he liked a lot with his sister Kendall Jenner, who yesterday appeared with a publication that has a very interesting style where the photos have a perspective and an inclination that we have never seen before, this with reason for the celebration of Halloween and this month of October.

In her stories she was sharing a baby product from her own brand Kylie Baby used on her own little Stormi who was using this shampoo to keep her laughs well defined and her hair well cared for of course with all the love of her mother

These products have not stopped being bought by his admirers and admirers who know that he only uses better quality products in order to take his new company to the top of success, in addition to which he was also launching his own line of swimwear, that have also been very well received although some users have shared that they have negative details.