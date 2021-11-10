Kylie Jenner shows off the progress of her pregnancy in a cute video | INSTAGRAM

The famous businesswoman, model and socialite, Kylie Jenner is already several months old pregnancy And since he made the official announcement, his fans have been very excited with the arrival of this second baby and the fruit of their love with the rapper. Travis Scott.

At first she did not show images of herself, to avoid rumors about it, however, she prepared a video for us in which she shared the news of her pregnancy, ensuring that the new little brother or sister from Stormi is on the way.

From that moment on, she has shared very few photos in which we can see her figure, however, the creator and founder of Kylie Cosmetics She decided to tell us how everything is going and show off her pretty figure and belly with a video in which she appears wearing a full body dress in which we can see the progress of her pregnancy.

The clothing set reveals how your figure At the moment, there are very few months since the baby is born and you can see that it has changed a lot, of course something natural in this beautiful process that is motherhood.

Her fans love to see her in this way and they have shared it through comments and of course also with likes, despite the fact that this video is posted on a fan account this also shows the great attention that her fans have for everything. that she shares in her stories, in addition to what they appreciate this type of accounts where they rescue only the best about her.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COQUETO VIDEO



Beautiful businesswoman, Kylie Jenner, looks gorgeous in her second trimester of pregnancy.

There is no doubt that even if she has a belly, she looks beautiful and of course we do not know yet if it is a boy or a girl, but it is rumored that it will be a boy.

In the presentation of one of her new lines, Kylie Jenner was wearing a blue dress, so everyone thought she was hinting that she will have a baby, this being a way to reveal the gender of the second fruit of her love with Travis .

We cannot assure that this is true but users comment wholesale and think this is a fact.

We will have to keep an eye on what she tells us and probably very soon we will know exactly what genre it will be and we will be celebrating it with you here on Show News so you don’t miss it.